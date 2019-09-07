End-of-Life Planning Seminar at West Side Presbyterian Church by

RIDGEWOOD—We plan for the big events in our lives—graduation, marriage, birth of a child, a milestone birthday, a dream vacation. But most of us don’t plan for the big event that all of us will eventually experience—the end of life.

Don Reeder, an attorney in Waldwick, will discuss end-of-life planning at a seminar for all ages at West Side Presbyerian Chuch on Sunday, September 15 at 11:30 am on the lower level in DePhillips Hall. It’s designed to empower you to voice and document your individual end-of-life care wishes.

It isn’t too early or too late to start planning!

