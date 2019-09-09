The Ciccone Theatre's 2019-2020 Season and the BergenStages 2019-2020 Season at Bergen Community College by

Monday, September 09 2019 @ 09:06 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

October 12, 2019- The Duprees

The Duprees open up Bergen Community College’s “Curtain Up!” 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30pm in the College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).

Back at The Ciccone by overwhelming, popular demand, the Duprees are one of the all-time favorite golden oldies groups. Known all over the world for their romantic interpretation of some of the most beautiful love songs of the 1950’s, including “You Belong to Me,” “Have you Heard,” and “Why Don’t You Believe Me,” the Duprees’ performance will have you singing along to classic lyrics and reminiscing nostalgic memories. Admission: General tickets $45 and seniors $35. Group discounts available. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.



















Bergen Community College 2019-2020 Season

The BergenStages theatre troupe presents its first production of the season, “Picnic,” a Pulitzer Prize awarded play about a group of lonely women preparing for the annual picnic in a small Kansas town whose lives are disrupted by the appearance of a virile, charming drifter. Beginning Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Bergen Community College’s Ender Hall Theatre on the Paramus campus (400 Paramus Road), this romantic drama written by playwright William Inge explores love, relationships, marriage, rites of passage, and disappointments. The show runs Friday October 25, Saturday October 26, Thursday October 31, Friday November 1, and Saturday November 2 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, October 26 and Saturday, November 2, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. Admission: General tickets $15 and seniors $10. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

October 26, 2019- The Music of Bobby Darin, Starring Ron Gartner

The Music of Bobby Darin starring Ron Gartner makes its debut at Bergen Community College’s “Curtain Up!” 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm in the College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road). Vegas style singer, Gartner, a New York City entertainment showman, will perform finger-snappin’ hits like “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” “Beyond the Sea,” and more. Gartner honors and celebrates the music, life, and times of the legendary singer, songwriter, movie star and nightclub performer, Bobby Darin. Gartner shares fascinating backstage stories about the entertainment phenomenon, Darin, making this a must-see show. Admission: General tickets $45 and seniors $35. Group discounts available. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call the box office at (201) 447-7428.

December 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 2019 - Much Ado About Nothing

The BergenStages theatre troupe presents its second production of the season, “Much Ado About Nothing,” a comedy written by William Shakespeare opening on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. in Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre on the Paramus campus (400 Paramus Road). The ongoing brilliant war of words follows between the feisty Beatrice and the staunch bachelor, Benedick. While Don Pedro visits Leonato, Duke of Messina, love antics ensue. War hero Claudio falls in love with Leonato’s daughter, Hero and their marriage is agreed upon. Don Pedro Prince of Aragon schemes up a plan to have the long-time bantering partners, Beatrice and Benedick, fall in love. This famous comedic romp featuring some of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most poignant dialogue explores love, marriage, friendship and honor. The show runs Friday December 6, Saturday December 7, Thursday December 12, Friday December 13, and Saturday December 14 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, December 7 and Saturday, December 14, matinee performances will take place at 2 p.m. Admission: General tickets $15 and seniors $10. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

December 21, 2019- Bergen Sinfonia

Classical performances from the Bergen Sinfonia Orchestra highlight its annual holiday concert, “An Evening of Festive Music for a Festive Season,” on Saturday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at Bergen Community College located at 400 Paramus Road. Under the baton of conductor Murray Colosimo, the orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Kreisler, Smetana, and Gimenez. Notable highlights of the holiday concert include Beethoven’s triumphant Egmont Overture, Op. 84a and Tchaikovsky’s dazzling Valse Scherzo, Op. 34. The performance will also feature international violin soloist Vladimir Tsypin. A preshow in the theatre lobby will feature Canadian brass carols. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. A perfect event for the entire family, Ciccone audiences are thrilled with this traditional annual holiday event every year. Admission: General tickets $45 and seniors $35. Group discounts available. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

January 11, 2020- Sherma Andrews

Sherma Andrews performs the Legendary Lady Singers show with a dynamic blast of entertainment at Bergen Community College’s “Curtain Up!” 2019-2020 season on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 7:30pm in the College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road). Gifted with skills known only to a few artists, Andrews performs passionately and authentically in many different genres and styles, leaving her audience stunned and captivated every time. The Legendary Lady Singers concert showcases some of the greatest female singers and their hit songs in a way that only Andrews can deliver. Admission: General tickets $45 and seniors $35. Group discounts available. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

February 15, 2020- The Infernos

The Infernos are set to perform at Bergen Community College’s “Curtain Up!” 2019-2020 season on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 7:30pm in the College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road). With three decades of musical magic from “Doo Wop” to “Disco” to today’s “Hot Sounds,” audiences will be up and dancing to the tunes of this amazing group. Featuring lead vocalist Kenny Simmons, also formerly of The Commodores, the Infernos have risen in the music world to the #1 Show Band in America. Simmons and Bobby Wells, the Infernos alumni leader, have been writing and producing over 20 years with The Infernos’ latest achievement being the release of their CD entitled “A Musical Odyssey.” Admission: General tickets $45 and seniors $35. Group discounts available. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

February 28, 29 and March 5, 6, 7, 2020- Fahrenheit 451

Bergen Community College’s BergenStages theatre troupe takes on and presents the powerful drama, “Fahrenheit 451,” about a firefighter’s inner struggle in a future American society. Beginning Friday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Bergen Community College’s Ender Hall Theatre on the Paramus campus (400 Paramus Road), this dystopian production about social criticisms will have audiences thinking about the pleasures and consequences of knowledge and free-thinking on society. Written by Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451, presents firefighter Guy Montag who has been happily burning illegally owned books as a civil servant for ten years. Wondering about his life, Guy ponders about whether he should continue his nonexistent existence as a civil servant. After meeting vivacious teenage neighbor, Clarisse McClellan who is filled with strange ideas, things heat up and Guy is forced to choose between his current non-existent existence and risking everything for the right to think. The show runs Friday February 28, Saturday February 29, Thursday March 5, Friday March 6, and Saturday March 7at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 7, there will be a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance. Admission: General tickets $15 and seniors $10. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call (201) 447-7428.

April 3, 4, 9, 10, 2020- Once Upon a Mattress

The BergenStages theatre troupe presents, “Once Upon a Mattress,” opening on Friday, April 3 in Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre on the Paramus campus (400 Paramus Road). Written as an adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, The Princess and the Pea, this musical comedy takes a spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance with side-splitting shenanigans. This fractured fairy tale will have you in for a walloping surprise! The show runs Friday April 3, Saturday April 4, Thursday April 9, and Friday April 10 at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, April 4, a matinee performance will take place at 2:00 p.m. Admission: General tickets $15 and seniors $10. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

May 16, 2020- Peter Yarrow

You’ve seen him in Peter, Paul & Mary! Now see Peter Yarrow at Bergen Community College’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road) on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. American singer and songwriter, Yarrow, is famous for his 1960’s folk music that has helped changed America through song. Yarrow has stood out as one of the most important voices in American music and social reform alongside artists like Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and others. Honored to have Yarrow back to perform at the Ciccone Theatre, audiences will be sure to stand up and sing along with this musical icon. Admission: General tickets $45 and seniors $35. Group discounts available. Visit tickets.bergen.edu or call box office at (201) 447-7428.

