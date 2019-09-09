Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, September 09 2019 @ 09:27 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, September 09 2019 @ 09:27 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen's Agnew Earns Statewide Recognition

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College Executive Vice President Brian D. Agnew, Ph.D., has earned an NJBIZ “Forty Under 40 Award” recognizing him as one of the state’s top emerging leaders as selected by the business journal’s independent panel of judges. Agnew will accept the award during a Sept. 18 ceremony in Freehold.


Brian Agnew, Ph.D.
“Since arriving at Bergen Community College just eight months ago, Dr. Agnew has made a significant impact at the institution,” College President Michael D. Redmond, Ph.D., said. “Under his leadership, Bergen has improved its organizational efficiency, stabilized its finances and transformed its approach to human resources and strategic planning. Brian’s past record of success and vision for the future position him as a leading member of the state’s new generation of executive leaders.”

Agnew, of Piscataway, began at Bergen in January, becoming only the third executive vice president in the College’s more than 50-year history.

“It’s humbling to receive an honor that recognizes professionals from across the state in a variety of industries,” Agnew said. “I am also grateful to Bergen, the board of trustees and President Redmond for not only providing me with the opportunity to work for the state’s No. 1 college for associate degree graduates, but the chance to transform students’ lives.”

Agnew has dedicated his career to the nonprofit sector, working in higher education and healthcare settings. Prior to Bergen, he served as the corporate chief development officer for the Robert Wood Johnson University Health System and the assistant dean of advancement and external relations for Rutgers University. Agnew also worked as an adjunct professor at numerous institutions, teaching classes in leadership and management.

As a private citizen, Agnew dedicates his time and expertise to many civic and cultural organizations, including as a volunteer firefighter. He graduated from Utica College (B.S.), Syracuse University (M.B.A.) and Rutgers (Ph.D.) and completed post-doctoral studies at Harvard University.

The annual NJBIZ “Forty Under 40 Awards” honor professionals from a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare and financial services.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Recent News
