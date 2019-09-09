Bergen’s Agnew Earns Statewide Recognition by

Monday, September 09 2019 @ 09:18 AM EDT

Brian Agnew, Ph.D.

Agnew, of Piscataway, began at Bergen in January, becoming only the third executive vice president in the College’s more than 50-year history.

“It’s humbling to receive an honor that recognizes professionals from across the state in a variety of industries,” Agnew said. “I am also grateful to Bergen, the board of trustees and President Redmond for not only providing me with the opportunity to work for the state’s No. 1 college for associate degree graduates, but the chance to transform students’ lives.”

Agnew has dedicated his career to the nonprofit sector, working in higher education and healthcare settings. Prior to Bergen, he served as the corporate chief development officer for the Robert Wood Johnson University Health System and the assistant dean of advancement and external relations for Rutgers University. Agnew also worked as an adjunct professor at numerous institutions, teaching classes in leadership and management.

As a private citizen, Agnew dedicates his time and expertise to many civic and cultural organizations, including as a volunteer firefighter. He graduated from Utica College (B.S.), Syracuse University (M.B.A.) and Rutgers (Ph.D.) and completed post-doctoral studies at Harvard University.

The annual NJBIZ “Forty Under 40 Awards” honor professionals from a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare and financial services.

