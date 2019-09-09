DMG INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF POPULAR “NEW YORK STORY” PHOTO CONTEST by

Monday, September 09 2019 @ 09:21 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Cliffside Park, NJ, August 29, 2019 – DMG Investments, developer of One Park in Cliffside Park, NJ, has officially announced the winners for its exciting New York Story Photo contest. The month-long contest was held this summer and asked enthusiastic contestants to take eye-catching photos that vividly explained their life and relationship with New York City.

Winners were chosen via public vote and the thrilling announcement of the top vote getters was recently revealed on the website and Instagram of One Park, an upscale luxury 14-story condominium building with a photogenic location overlooking the Hudson River. The building, with its unmatched New York City views, served as inspiration for the contest.

Taking home the prize for first place was “Risky Business” by Esteban Chacin. The top photo perfectly showcased the majesty of New York City and the uniqueness of its subject who was perched high above the skyline on a construction beam in the rain. Other winners announced by DMG Investments included “New York Street Stories” by Jackson Carvalho and “Reflection” by Lily Lam for second place and “Bridging Worlds” by Francesca Magnani and “Timeless Shape” by Fernando Berra Kossik in third place. The winning images can be viewed at https://oneparkcondosnj.com/en/photo-contest/.

Prizes included a Leica Digital SLR camera with a value of $2,200 and the opportunity to hold a personal photo exhibition at One Park for the 1st Place Winner, second place winners were awarded the newest Macbook Air and third place winners gifted a DJI Osmo Action camera.

One Park features 204 upscale condominiums perched atop the historic Palisades Cliffs. DMG tapped distinguished firm Architectura to design One Park. The building boasts a glass curtain wall and private outdoor space for every home to take full advantage of its dramatic clifftop location and sweeping vistas of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline.

A selection of one-to-four-bedroom homes are offered at the 14-story building, priced from the $500,000s. More than 25,000 square-feet of resort-style indoor and outdoor amenities are provided at One Park, highlighted by a magnificent two-story lobby, Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms and adjoining outdoor sun deck and private furnished roof deck with dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater.

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

