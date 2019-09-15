“MUSIC AT THE BARN” FREE CONCERT SERIES CONTINUES WITH SHARP EDGE ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 by

Sunday, September 15 2019 @ 08:17 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AT THE WORTENDYKE BARN, PARK RIDGE

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring Sharp Edge on Sunday, September 29, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a County Historic Site, in Park Ridge, NJ.

Limited seating is provided; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets. The barn will open to visitors an hour before the concert and during intermission. Feel free to pack a picnic.

SHARP EDGE

Not your average rock & roll/blues band… The term “covers” don’t apply with veteran rocker Mike Brocato. Mike can take any classic song and make it sound like he wrote it. Whether it’s 50's & 60's soul, rock & roll, classic British rock, get ready to be blown away… all without blasting your eardrums!



Mike Brocato, (lead vocals, guitars & harmonica), is a veteran of the New York/New Jersey music scene, fronting bands and entertaining audiences for over 35 years. His guitar influences include Jeff Beck, Rory Gallagher, Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Winter, and many of the great 1950’s blues legends. The soul in his voice reflects the Rascals, Wilson Pickett, Roy Orbison, Ray Charles, Little Richard and more. The trio is rounded out with Mauro “Doc” Buonarota on bass and background vocals and Glenn Johnson on drums.

SHARP EDGE has four CD recordings under their name. The debut CD, "There's a Reason for Everything" has 13 original songs; their debut live recording, "Sharp Edge Live"; the newest Studio CD, "Let the Light In", with 12 original songs; and the newest recording, "Sharp Edge Live Two". Their CD's can be ordered online through their website.

For more band info, go to: https://sharpedge.net

The free outdoor music series at the Wortendyke will continue with the following:

Sunday, October 27: Annual Bluegrass Concert, 1-3:30 pm

About the Wortendyke Barn:

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn well into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. This New World Dutch Barn showcases Bergen County’s history through unique, educational exhibits designed to let you explore farm life.

In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm. The main feature of the museum is the barn itself, an outstanding example of the vernacular architecture referred to as a New World Dutch Barn.

This accessible pre-Revolutionary museum is located at 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. It is currently undergoing exhibit changes. Admission is free. Schools, scout troops and other organizations are welcome during the week by appointment.

