Hackensack University Medical Center Officially Breaks Ground on New Jersey’s Largest Health Care Expansion Project by

Sunday, September 15 2019 @ 08:19 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Academic medical center’s leading-edge technology and superior design will provide patients and families with world-class acute care

(September 13, 2019) Hackensack, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center officially broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 530,000-square-foot patient pavilion along Second Street in Hackensack, New Jersey. The ceremony marked another milestone for Hackensack Meridian Health as it transforms the academic medical center’s campus through forward-looking design and leading-edge technology to provide patients and families with one of the country’s leading acute care facilities.

“New Jersey has always been a leader in delivering world-class health care services,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “I am pleased to join Hackensack University Medical Center to celebrate this groundbreaking health care expansion project that will provide critical services to our residents and transform this hospital into one of the most prominent health care facilities in the nation.”

“With this innovative new facility, we’ve entered a new era in our ability to serve the health care needs of diverse populations throughout the region,” stated Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, who welcomed multiple dignitaries and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to the ground-breaking ceremony. “With support from state and local officials, as well as our team members and the community at large, we’re elevating our ability to provide patients with best-in-class health care services to continue the standard of excellence that Hackensack University Medical Center has set.”

Designed by lead architect RSC Architects of Hackensack, in partnership with EYP Architecture & Engineering of Houston, Texas, the large-scale project will elevate the level of best-in-class services provided at the hospital to better serve the needs of Bergen County and the region. The nine-story pavilion will showcase 24 new operating rooms including an interoperative MRI, a 50-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a dedicated CT scanner, 150 medical-surgical beds including a 50-bed Orthopedic Institute, and support spaces including a new sterile processing department.

“As we start to see steel go up and watch the shell of this 530,000-square-foot building take shape, we’ll understand the magnitude of the project and appreciate the positive impact it will have on the community,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market and chief research officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “You can already feel the excitement of the hospital team members, which we’re sure will become more effusive as the new pavilion comes to life. We’re thrilled to continue providing the community, region and country with exceptional health care services supported by a preeminent facility and team members.”

“As part of this leading-edge design, the new Second Street Pavilion and the rest of the medical center, will provide an enhanced patient and family experience,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “It will allow us to continue to expand our quaternary care model to provide the latest in highly-specialized health care services leveraging the latest technologies. We’ve looked into the future to ensure this campus can address the health care needs of the region today and for years to come.”

RSC Architects of Hackensack is the lead architect partnered with EYP Architects of Houston, Texas. The RSC/EYP team provides extensive expertise in the design of healthcare facilities, including projects with Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, supplemented by an intimate knowledge of the local market. The team was selected through a competitive bidding process. During the design process, the team collaborated with physicians, administrators and team members to ensure optimal workflow was incorporated into the final design. Stantec Consulting is providing project management services/owner’s representative services for the overall project. The W.M. Blanchard and Turner Construction Company has created a joint venture to provide construction management services for the project.

Photo

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center officially broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 530,000-square-foot patient pavilion along Second Street in Hackensack, New Jersey. From left to right: John Capazzi, president, RSC Architects; Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, New Jersey 36th District; Bergen County Freeholder Mary Amoroso; City of Hackensack Deputy Mayor David Sims; City of Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse; Governor Phil Murphy; Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack University Medical Center; City of Hackensack Deputy Mayor Kathleen Canestrino; Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi, New Jersey 39th District; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market and chief research officer, Hackensack Meridian Health; City of Hackensack Councilman Leonardo Battaglia; and Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Advertisement