The Shops at Riverside Celebrates Simon Beauty Week

Sunday, September 15 2019 @ 08:20 AM EDT

September 12, 2019 – The Shops at Riverside is excited to host Beauty Week, which is a unique way for shoppers in Bergen County to experience all the beauty that The Shops at Riverside has to offer. Participating retailers will offer special beauty deals, pampering services, and more to shoppers during Beauty Week from September 16-21.

Pop in for a free mini facial service at Sephora. Fast and free. No appointment necessary.

Stop in to CH Carolina Herrera to sample their newest fragrances.

Join us at Bloomingdale’s for a Makeup Master Class on September 21st from 12PM to 1PM.

Come in to Tutti Nails & Spa for a free polish change September 21st from 1PM to 3PM in common area near Sephora.

Stop in to Tiffany & Co. to sample any of their number of fragrances.

Get a FREE deluxe or Aroma upgrade with any massage at The Fountain Spa and enjoy $50 off any HydraFacial during Beauty Week.

Visit the Beauty Week event on level 1 near Bloomingdale’s from 1PM to 4PM on September 21st to receive complimentary engraving/calligraphy on a $150 beauty purchase from participating stores.

For more information regarding events visit www.simon.com/beauty-week-at-the-shops-at-riverside.

About The Shops at Riverside

A beautiful and sophisticated retail destination for world-class luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, The Shops at Riverside is conveniently located only minutes from Manhattan in the affluent suburban area of Bergen County, New Jersey. Spanning two levels, The Shops at Riverside features Bloomingdale’s, Barnes & Noble, an AMC Dine-in Theatre, a full-service day spa and unsurpassed customer service and amenities. Shoppers will experience an unrivaled collection of high-end and bridge specialty stores including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Tory Burch and other top brands as well as “New Jersey’s own Restaurant Row,” with eight full-service restaurants. Owned by Simon, additional information is available at www.simon.com. Visit www.theshopsatriverside.com for the latest mall events and retailer updates. The Shops at Riverside is on Facebook; check out www.facebook.com/ShopsatRiverside. Follow @RiversideShops on Twitter and @TheShopsatRiverside on Instagram.

