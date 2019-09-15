53 Doctors Graduate from Residency Program at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center by

(NUTLEY, NJ) - Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center honored the outstanding graduates of its 2018-2019 Residency Program during a special ceremony that was held on the campus of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall in Nutley, NJ.

The event recognized 53 graduates in several specialty areas, including Dermatology, Family Medicine, Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Podiatry and Traditional Rotating Internships. The graduates were recognized by hospital leaders and team members as well as their family members and friends during the ceremony.

“For decades to come, our graduates will help improve the lives of those they touch by building on what they have learned at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center,” said Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, President and Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. “Our graduates can take pride in knowing that they have graduated from a program with valuable hands-on training and experience to prepare them for the next steps in their professional lives.”

This year’s class is the seventh graduating class from the Residency and Fellowship Programs at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center, which is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and American Osteopathic Association. The program’s academic and community partners include Englewood Hospital Medical Center and Medical Staff Attending Physicians Private Practice.

The following is a list of this year’s graduates:

DERMATOLOGY

Shannon Wiedersum, D.O. – Chief Resident

Charles Elias, D.O. – Co-Chief Resident

Robert Murgia, D.O.

FAMILY MEDICINE

Jessalyn Wong, D.O. - Chief Resident

David DaHill, D.O.

Sooraj Poonawala, D.O.

Ozcan Uzun, D.O.



GASTROENTEROLOGY

Aaron Reiprich, D.O. - Chief Fellow

Vinay Yalamanchi, D.O.



GENERAL SURGERY- Categorical Residents

Elizabeth Verrico, D.O. - Chief Resident

Ellie Bentley, D.O.

Christopher DeSimone, D.O.

Sameer Syed, D.O.

Brett Voigt, D.O.

Shirley Xing, D.O.



GENERAL SURGERY- Preliminary Residents

Elmira Baghdasaryan, M.D.

Issachar Devine, D.O.

Nithyla John, M.D.

Raymond Kennedy, M.D.

Matthew Lepera, D.O.

Hassan Masoudpoor, M.D.

Cynthia Mofunanya, M.D.

Samuel Pennella, M.D.

Rafik Saleh, M.D.

Haitham Siag, M.D.

INTERNAL MEDICINE

Basel Baghal, D.O. – Chief Resident

Jeffery Fein, D.O. - Chief Resident

Michael Shafik, D.O. Chief Resident

Samer Bolis, D.O.

Thuan Thien Ho, D.O.

Mai Kaga, D.O.

Sophia Kwon, D.O.

Shauna Najarian, D.O.

Even Nevel, D.O.

Ahmad Rana, D.O.



PODIATRY

Maria Elena Almirante, DPM - Chief Resident

Faizan Bader, DPM

TRADITIONAL ROTATING INTERNSHIP (TRI)

Jeremias Duarte, D.O. - Chief Resident

Minira Aslanova, D.O.

Farhan Chowdhury, D.O.

Leighann Cornacchio, D.O.

Ronald Desrouilleres, D.O.

Duc Doan, D.O.

Jessica Feuerstein, D.O.

Anastasios Fostinos, D.O.

Eden Hamayoun, D.O.

Pavel Itersky, D.O.

Chang Lim, D.O.

Rachael Mann, D.O.

Jedidiah Nuamah, D.O.

Harshana Patel, D.O.

Nwanneka Okwundu, D.O.

Chris De Los Reyes, D.O.

PHOTO CAPTION

Standing proudly at the graduation ceremony are (left-to-right) General Surgery Residents Brett Voigt, D.O.; Ellie Bentley, D.O.; Elizabeth Verrico, D.O. - Chief Resident; Shirley Xing, D.O.; Sameer Syed, D.O.; and Christopher DeSimone, D.O.

