Bergen County: Senior Freeze Property Tax Reimbursement deadline is October 31 by

Friday, September 13 2019 @ 08:25 AM EDT

To qualify, applicants must meet all the eligibility requirements for each year from the base year (the first year they met all the requirements, such as age, residency or ownership) through the application year (the current application year is 2018). The Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Hotline is 1-800-882-6597.

Using 2017 as the base year, eligibility requirements for new applicants are that they:

Be at least age 65 or receive Social Security Disability benefits;

Must have been a New Jersey resident for at least the last 10 years, either as a homeowner or renter;

Have owned and lived in that home for the last three years and have paid the full amount of property taxes on the home; or

Have leased and lived at a site in a mobile home park for the last three years and have paid the full amount of property taxes/site fees;

Live below the required income level for eligibility, which in 2017 was $87,268 and in 2018 was $89,013 (including Social Security and Medicare).

Those who filed an application in 2017 and met all the eligibility requirements should have received a 2018 application (PTR-2) mailed to their homes this past February. This form is personalized and not available on line. If anyone previously qualified and did not receive this form, call the NJ Senior Freeze Information Line at 1-800-882-6597 to obtain this form and submit before the deadline of October 31.

Those who met the eligibility requirements for both 2017 and 2018 and are filing for the first time can download Form PTR-1 from https://www.state.nj.us/treasury/taxation and click on “Senior Freeze”.

