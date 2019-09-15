NEW FURNISHED MODELS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT VIA LOFTS CONDOMINIUM IN HOBOKEN’S NORTH END by

HOBOKEN, N.J., September 11, 2019 – The opulence and luxury of Hoboken’s VIA Lofts is now on full display with the unveiling of two fully-furnished model homes at the six-story condominium building in this City’s bustling north end.

Bijou Properties, developer of VIA Lofts, commissioned Claudio Orlando of Hoboken-based Blissful RD to merchandise the residences and vividly illustrate the lavish and well-designed living spaces that have propelled the boutique six-story building past the mark of 80% sold. Showcased in the models are a 1,495 square-foot three-bedroom home and a 1,387 square-foot two-bedroom condominium.

“Staged models are a valuable tool to not only portray the spaciousness and functionality of these homes, but also how they fully complement the upscale urban living environment in Hoboken’s north end.” says Irene Perello of Hudson Place Realty, which is handling sales and marketing of VIA Lofts. “By utilizing the eye and expertise of a local designer familiar with this market, these residences are lined with sleek and modern interior furnishings and accessories that perfectly highlight VIA Lofts comfortable floorplans and its industrial inspired feel.”

The residences are available to view by appointment only. To schedule a model tour, please call Irene Perello at 201-681-6191.

Homes are VIA Lofts are lined with designer finishes and environmentally-conscious features. Condominiums at VIA Lofts boast 11’ foot loft ceilings, high-performance Miele appliances, oversized windows, wide-plank oak flooring, filtered water, super-efficient VRV central heating and cooling system and solid concrete floors. Select homes will offer private terraces, and a limited number of residences will boast New York City views. There’s also an on-site private parking garage. Residences are priced from $1.195 million and available with immediate occupancy.

VIA Lofts is registered for LEED Platinum certification for homes from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), and is the latest sustainable luxury condominium building introduced by locally-based Bijou Properties in uptown Hoboken, N.J.

Designed by MHS Architects, the building features a distinctive exterior with specially treated masonry bricks have the appearance of brick already aged 100-plus year and oversized windows to blend seamlessly into its neighborhood streetscape. The top penthouse floor adds to the architectural asset with an aluminum composite, a visually stunning metal finish that continues to waterfall down the edge of the façade into a board-form concrete finish.

Residents will enjoy a host of desirable building amenities and services, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center including a Peloton bike, landscaped amenity terrace with lynx grilling area and secured individual storage cages and bike racks.

From the moment a resident steps into VIA Lofts, they’ll get a true sense of the quality that awaits them with a welcoming, upscale grand lobby that features polished concrete floor, exposed concrete walls with bamboo panels, decorative barn door and chic industrial-inspired lighting and fixtures.

VIA Lofts is ideally situated in the upper northwest quarter of Hoboken which is celebrated for being close enough to enjoy all that the City has to offer but in a more peaceful, removed setting.

A host of restaurants, bars, boutique shops and conveniences are within walking distance, including a Trader Joe's, Bowtie Cinemas, Orale, Dolce & Salato Italian Café. Bierhaus Biergarten, Gravity Vault Rock Climbing Gym, all less than one minute from the building. There’s also a New York Sports Club nearby, as well as the 14th Street New York Waterway Ferry and direct New Jersey Transit buses which provide convenient service to midtown and downtown Manhattan. An upcoming Northwest Resiliency Park is sure to be a most welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Uptown Hoboken has become the ‘hippest’ part of town and provides the vibrancy of an urban playground with multiple parks, new athletic fields and the scenic Hudson River Waterfront Walkway.

There’s never a shortage of activities, with boutique shopping, restaurants, cafes and bars along Washington and 14th Streets. The City also hosts numerous waterfront concerts and seasonal fairs and street festivals. And being within minutes of the Lincoln Tunnel and the 39th Street NY Waterway terminal brings all that Manhattan has to offer within close reach.

VIA is being built in accordance with the USGBC’s LEED guidelines for developing high-performance, sustainable buildings which incorporate responsible site development, energy efficient design and ecological-friendly materials to create environmentally-sensitive urban living environment.

As recognition for its dedication to building responsible homes and buildings, Bijou Properties recently received a 2018 “Smart Growth” award for creating an iconic, mixed-use development in an emerging neighborhood in Hoboken. New Jersey Future, a non-profit organization that promotes responsible land-use policies, named the developer’s 422-unit 7 Seventy House rental building one of the recipients of its prestigious annual award.

For additional information on VIA Lofts, please call Irene Perello at 201-681-6191 or visit

www.vialofts.com. Interested buyers can also email [email protected]

About Bijou Properties

Founded in 1999 in Hoboken, N.J., Bijou Properties designs, develops & manages the highest quality sustainable buildings and has become a recognized leader in the field of green development along the Hudson Waterfront. Recent projects include Park + Garden, Garden Street Lofts (NJ’s First LEED Gold Residential Highrise) and Vine, a 135-unit LEED certified rental building at 900 Monroe Street. The developer has also introduced Candela Lofts, the first Passive House multi-family condominium building in New Jersey, and VIA Lofts, a collection of ten luxury condominiums at 1410 Grand Street, and is preparing for the debut of 700 Jackson, a 424-unit luxury rental building. With the completion of 700 Jackson, Bijou will have delivered nearly 1,000 sustainable LEED-certified homes in its home city.

