MOLLY PEACOCK AND RACHEL WILEY TO READ IN PATERSON by

Thursday, September 12 2019 @ 08:29 AM EDT

The Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College is presenting a reading by Molly Peacock and Rachel Wiley on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

The reading will take place at 1 p.m. at the historic Hamilton Club Building, 32 Church Street, in downtown Paterson. Poetry workshops, conducted by Peacock and Wiley are 10 a.m. to noon at the same location (pre-registration required; workshop fee $20.00). Parking is available at the PCCC parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Drive and Church Street. The program is free and an open reading follows. Visit www.poetrycenterpccc.com for more details.

Molly Peacock is the author of seven books of poetry, including The Analyst and Cornucopia: New and Selected Poems from W.W. Norton. Her poems appear in leading literary journals such as Poetry and The Hudson Review and are anthologized in The Oxford Book of American Poetry. Peacock was co-creator of Poetry in Motion on New York City’s subways and buses and inaugurated The Best Canadian Poetry series. She is also the author of the noted biography The Paper Garden: Mrs. Delany Begins Her Life’s Work at 72, named a Book of the Year by The Economist, Booklist, The London Evening Standard, and The Irish Times. She wrote and performed “The Shimmering Verge,” an Off-Broadway one-woman theatre piece in poems, and is a subject in the documentaries A Life Outside Convention and My So-Called Selfish Life, about women’s choices not to have children.

Rachel Wiley is a queer, biracial poet, performer, feminist, and fat liberationist from Columbus, Ohio. She is a fellow and faculty member of the Pink Door Writing Retreat held each year in Rochester, New York, for women and nonbinary writers of color. Her poetry collection, Nothing is Okay, was published in March 2018 by Button Poetry and spent time as Amazon’s #1 Gay & Lesbian Poetry Collection, and a full length collection of poems, Fat Girl Finishing School, was published by Timber Mouse Press. She has a degree in Theatre Studies, and has competed in multiple National Poetry Slam Competitions. Her work has been featured by the Huffington Post, Everyday Feminism, Frigg Magazine, Drunken Boat, and Nailed Magazine.

