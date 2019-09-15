OKTOBERFEST RETURNS TO MOUNTAIN CREEK RESORT WITH FULL FESTIVAL LINEUP OF FALL FUN by

The Northeast’s Largest & Longest-Running Celebrations of Brews, Brats & More Returns for 35th Year in a Row

VERNON, NJ (August 27, 2019) – Mountain Creek Resort, the New York Metro Area’s premier destination for four-season Mountain adventure and a convenient drive for all of Central and Northern New Jersey, is proud to announce its popular long-running Oktoberfest celebration will be returning to the resort for the 35th year in a row on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22. Oktoberfest is a fun festival jam-packed with live music, entertainment, and activities fit for the whole family.

One of the greatest autumn traditions in North Jersey, Mountain Creek’s Oktoberfest is a celebration featuring everything guests would expect and more, including traditional German food and music, activities for children and adults of all ages, including a lumberjack contest, bale of hay tosses, beer barrel rolls, stein holding contests, pony rides, pie eating contests, sack races and free sky rides on the Mountain Creek lift until 5:30 PM. Additionally, Mountain Creek will be offering a variety of the best German beers available, including exclusive pours that are only found once a year at Oktoberfest.

Mountain Creek’s famous Biergarten will also be offering traditional German food such as specialty sausages, biercheese fries, wiener schnitzel, sauerbraten and more, alongside their staple menu items like cheeseburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings. In addition to these delicious dining options, there will be a pretzel station, sausage station, and a dessert station with a variety of delicious options available all day.

“Oktoberfest is one of our favorite traditions here at Mountain Creek,” said Hugh Reynolds, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Mountain Creek Resort. “With all the food, beverage and entertainment options we have to offer for this year’s celebration, we’re confident that our 35th Oktoberfest will be the biggest and greatest one yet.”

With multiple party packages and a whole host of unique German events, Oktoberfest at Mountain Creek has something for everyone. A full schedule of all the best events for children, adults and guests of all ages, as well as entertainment and music line-ups can be found online at www.MountainCreek.com. General admission is free for children 6 & under, $6.00 when purchased online prior to the event and $10.00 at the door for all other guests.

Adventures at Mountain Creek Resort are just a few steps away in Vernon, NJ. Mountain Creek Resort is home to a variety of outdoor recreation activities including Mountain Creek Bike Park, Mountain Creek Waterpark, Great Gorge Golf, the TreEscape Aerial Adventure Ropes Course and Mountain Creek Zip Tours. Just 47 miles from the George Washington Bridge, Mountain Creek Resort is easily accessible for New York, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania residents looking for a world-class resort experience.

For more information, deals and daily hours of operation visit www.MountainCreek.com, and keep up with the resort on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MountainCreekNJ/ and on Instagram @MountainCreek.

About Mountain Creek

