Hackensack Meridian Health Partners with New York Red Bulls Goalie for Episodic Video Series Profiling Pediatric Patients by

Friday, September 13 2019 @ 07:28 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

‘Play it Forward’ profiles patients at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and the K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital on their health care journeys

In the series, entitled, Play it Forward, Luis Robles, brings once-in-a-life experiences to Jack and Diego, the two patients spotlighted who have battled health conditions since birth and are now living normal, fulfilling lives.

Jack, who is nine-years-old, is a patient of Felicia Gliksman, D.O., a pediatric neurologist at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. Jack suffers from epilepsy. Diego, who is five-years-old and suffers from asthma, is a patient of Pediatric Pulmonologist Nader J. Nakhleh, D.O., at the K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital.

“In Play it Forward, Luis gets to know more about Diego and Jack, their families and their health care journeys,” said Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “Through their new connection with Luis, Jack and Diego find out what it takes to be a professional soccer player as they shadow him throughout the summer during training and during the games.”

The video series premiered Tuesday, September 10 and can be viewed at www.HMHforU.org/PlayItForward. New episodes premiere every Tuesday.

About Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center

The Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital provides comprehensive medical and surgical pediatric care in more than 30 sub-specialty areas, all integrated within a state-of–the-art, child-and family-focused facility. Whether it’s a complex surgery, emergency situation, or treatment for a chronic condition, the team of physicians, nurses and caregivers treat each child as one of their own in a friendly and convenient setting, close to home. The Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital is designated by the State of New Jersey as a children’s hospital and is one of a select group designated as a full institutional member of the Children’s Hospital Association. This designation honors the contributions of a dedicated team of health care professionals, team members and volunteers who have made the children’s hospital a world-class healing environment for children and their families for many years. More significantly, this designation builds on that commitment of care for children that Hackensack University Medical Center has always provided. The Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital was designed with the littlest patients in mind and even our equipment is specially-designed for children. It includes the Children’s Cancer Institute, The Audrey Hepburn Children’s House, a state-designated Regional Diagnostic Center for Child Abuse and Neglect, a 24-hour pediatric emergency department, an epilepsy monitoring unit and a pediatric intensive care unit; all of which enables the hospital to provide the most advanced health services for children who require the highest level of care. The hospital is a Regional Perinatal Center providing the highest level of Neonatal Intensive Care with more than 40 NICU beds available. Our Magnet recognized nurses are dedicated to achieving excellence in patient- and family-centered services by providing the highest level of quality care. Here, leaders in the field of pediatric medicine use their outstanding diagnostic skills, advanced technologies, and breakthrough treatments to change lives.

About K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center

K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital is the first and most comprehensive provider of pediatric care in the region. The hospital is supported by more than 130 pediatric sub-specialists who work together with community pediatricians to deliver the most complete and coordinated care for kids in our communities. Whether it’s a complex surgery, emergency situation, or treatment for a chronic condition, the team of physicians, nurses and caregivers at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital treat each child as one of their own in a friendly and convenient setting, close to home.

The facility includes a 24-hour pediatric emergency department, a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center, and intensive and acute care units. The acute care inpatient unit features a fun, fresh design inspired by life at the shore. The expanded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit enables the hospital to provide the most advanced health services for children who require the highest level of care. The hospital is a Regional Perinatal Center offering the highest level Neonatal Intensive Care. The K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital is one of a select group designated as a full institutional member of the Children’s Hospital Association. This designation honors the contributions of a dedicated team of health care professionals, team members and volunteers who have made the children’s hospital a world-class healing environment for children and their families for many years. Learn more about our Pediatric Services at www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org/Pediatrics

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

Advertisement