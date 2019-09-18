LITTLE LIGHT YOGA/MEDITATION - CO-ED GRADES 6 THROUGH 8 - LAST DAY FOR REGISTRATION! by

Monday, September 16 2019 @ 11:23 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“Little Light Yoga” will be taught by Nicole Linn, M.Ed. Nicole holds several years of classroom teaching experience in both public and private schools. Her personal path has brought her to start Little Light Yoga, within her existing wellness company, right here in Ridgewood. Nicole is so thrilled to be offering this class to middle school students, as it perfectly combines her passion for youth and education with the wellness arena.

Nicole will introduce yoga and mindfulness to middle school students with a fun, interactive approach. Pre-teens will experience a sense of connection, learn how to use their breath, move their bodies, increase focus, all while cherishing the act of relaxation, leading to a happier, healthier teen.

Join us on Wednesdays, starting September 18th from 4:00pm to 4:45pm in the Pat Mancuso Senior Lounge, located at Village Hall, 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ. The registration fee is $120 for the 6-week course ($130 for non-residents). Please bring a mat and water. Online registration at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, or at the Community Center, 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood. Call 201-670-5500 x301 with any questions.

