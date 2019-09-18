SAMHSA Awards CarePlus Over $4 Million Dollars to Expand Supported Employment Services by

Monday, September 16 2019 @ 03:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for Individuals with Serious Mental Illness

Paramus, N.J. (September 16, 2019) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded CarePlus $4 million dollars over the next five years in grant funding to expand on CarePlus’ Supported Employment Services for individuals with persistent and serious mental illness. The funding has been allocated through the ‘Transforming Lives Through Supported Employment’ Program.

CarePlus’ current Supported Employment Program, funded by the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, help those who live with mental illness locate, acquire and keep full or part-time jobs in their community through career planning and a variety of individualized supports. The SAMHSA grant will allow CarePlus to provide integrated, evidence-based Supported Employment Program, psychiatric care, and complimentary activities (i.e. Supported Education) to improve competitive employment and recovery outcomes for adults with serious mental illness in both Bergen and Passaic counties in New Jersey, with a particular focus on young adults aged 18-25.

“The funding received through The Transforming Lives program will enable us to expand our Supported Employment Services, affording more individuals with the opportunity to actively develop effective employability skills, receive assistance in finding the right job and maintain employment in an environment that best fits their needs,” said Brigitte Johnson, Esq., Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at CarePlus. “With over 40 years of experience serving individuals with severe mental illness, coupled with over 25 years of providing supported employment services, CarePlus is well-equipped to utilize the expanded funding to help individuals reach and exceed their employment goals.”



CarePlus’ Transforming Lives program will increase the community’s capacity to implement integrated supports to improve competitive employment outcomes for individuals with serious mental illness. Provider training, community outreach, and employer collaboration will provide the infrastructure to foster individual success and establish a viable and expansive Supportive Employment model. CarePlus will also utilize its partnership with Uber Health as an emergency resource for individuals who require transportation but don’t have access to it, with the goal of establishing a sustainable mode of transportation for those enrolled in the program to establish independence.



It is estimated that approximately 80% of individuals with serious mental illness are unemployed. Employment has been found to significantly benefit individual’s recovery, including a possible improvement in symptoms, self-esteem, and financial security. SAMHSA has found that 60% of individuals with a serious mental illness can gain successful employment with the support of evidence-based Supported Employment Program.



For more information or to register in the CarePlus Supported Employment Program, please call Giesel Girona, Director of Work Incentive Services at (201) 478-4175 ext. 5538 or email [email protected].

About CarePlus

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

