2019 HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS AT STEW LEONARD’S PARAMUS STORE by

Tuesday, October 01 2019 @ 06:29 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin carver Lenny Calvin, a former contestant on Food Network’s Halloween Wars Season 6, will be at Stew Leonard’s store in Paramus on Saturday, October 5, 2019, to bewitch shoppers with his elaborate Halloween-themed carvings on the store’s pumpkins.

The carving will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for customers to enjoy as they pick out their own pumpkins. The carver will use clay tools and X-Acto knives to create a spooky scene on the pumpkin.

Pumpkin Painting Class

On Tuesday, October 8 and Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 6 p.m., Stew Leonard’s in Paramus invites children ages 3-12 to join a Pumpkin Painting class! Using paint and paintbrushes, kids will decorate a sugar pumpkin. To register for this event, please visit www.Eventbrite.com and search for Stew Leonard’s in Paramus. Tickets will be available starting on September 18, 2019. The cost is $10 per child.

Crazy for Chocolate Toddler Class

Children age 2-5 are invited to join Stew Leonard’s in Paramus on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. as we prepare some of our favorite chocolate recipes including homemade chocolate chip brownies, chocolate sugar cookies, and Nutella Oreo truffles. To register for this event, please visit www.Eventbrite.com and search for Stew Leonard’s in Paramus. Tickets will be available starting on September 18, 2019. The cost is $10 per child.

Halloween Hay Bale Theater

This October 2019, Stew’s in Paramus will host a Hay Bale Theater to show a free children’s Halloween-themed movie! Complimentary juice and popcorn are served to all. The movies begin at 6:00 P.M., with seating opening at 5:30 P.M. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The movies will be shown Friday, October 18 and Friday, October 25. For movie titles and additional information, please see in-store. To register for these free movie nights, please visit www.Eventbrite.com and search for Stew Leonard’s in Paramus. Tickets will be available starting on September 18, 2019. All customers are kindly asked to register for their free tickets in advance.

Trick or Treat at Stew’s

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019 children are invited to dress in their costumes and come to Stew Leonard’s to go trick or treating throughout the store from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Children can pick up a map from Customer Service and use the map to find treats throughout the store. To register for this free Trick or Treat event, please visit www.Eventbrite.com and search for Stew Leonard’s in Paramus. Tickets will be available starting on September 18, 2019. All customers are kindly asked to register for their free tickets in advance.

Stew Leonard’s Barkfest

This Halloween, dogs are invited to Stew Leonard’s for a howling good time at the store’s first Barkfest event on October 26, 2019! Customers may bring their pups dressed in their best Halloween costumes and enter for their chance to win a Bubba’s Barkery Gift Basket valued at $100, which contains fresh dog treats made in-house at Stew Leonard’s. To enter a dog, shoppers are kindly asked to bring a small bag or can of dog food and all collected dog food will be donated to a local pet shelter. In Paramus, the event will begin at 4 p.m. and a winner will be selected by a panel of Stew Leonard’s judges by 5 p.m. For complete rules, please see in-store.

Ghostly Pizza-Making Class

Children age 2-5 are invited to join Stew Leonard’s in Paramus on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. as we prepare Halloween-themed pizzas to cook and eat. To register for this event, please visit www.Eventbrite.com and search for Stew Leonard’s in Paramus. Tickets will be available starting on September 18, 2019. The cost is $20 per child.

Halloween Day

On Halloween day, Thursday, October 31, 2019, children who come to the store in their costumes will receive a free small ice cream cup or cone.

Stew Leonard’s, 700 Paramus Park, Paramus, NJ 07652

Store Phone: (201) 649-0888

Advertisement