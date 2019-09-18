The Community Chest Announces Grant Awards to 26 Agencies Serving Eastern Bergen County, NJ by

Tuesday, September 17 2019 @ 04:00 PM EDT

News & Views

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; September 17, 2019) -- The Community Chest announces the awarding of $152,500 in annual grants to 26 agencies and for special projects. Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, supports local nonprofit organizations serving people in need in eastern Bergen County, New Jersey.

This year's grant recipients provide services to meet peoples' needs of all ages in these categories: children/families (36%), health/mental health (26%), older adults (8%), women (15%), hunger (6%), disabled (6%), and volunteers (3%).

Recipients

The 2019-2020 grant recipients are:

•Adler Aphasia Center

•Art Works-The Naomi Cohain Foundation

•Bergen Family Center

•Bergen Performing Arts Center

•Bergen Volunteer Center

•Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative

•Center for Food Action

•The Center for Hope and Safety

•Dr. John Grieco Scholarship Fund

•Englewood Health

•Flat Rock Brook Nature Association

•Friends of Wright Arena

•Girl Scouts of Northern NJ

•JCC Thurnauer School of Music

•Jewish Family and Children's Services of Northern NJ

•Metropolitan Community Center

•Office of Concern Food Pantry

•Planned Parenthood of Central & Greater North Jersey

•St. Paul's Choir School

•Southeast Senior Center for Independent Living

•Spectrum for Living Development Corporation

•Tenafly Nature Center

•Vantage Health System

•West Side Infant and Teen Parent Program

•Women's Rights Information Center

•YWCA of Bergen County

Throughout the year, other awards are provided to support programs helping people in need during the holiday season and to meet requests for small projects. Grant awards, totaling $7,000, were given for the second Women's Leadership Scholarships and the annual holiday project.

With a mission to strengthen the community through partnership, leadership and philanthropy, The Community Chest awarded the grants to local nonprofits through a competitive process managed by the organization's Allocations Committee and approved by the Board of Managers. During the organization's 86th year, funds were raised through an annual campaign, events and activities to address pressing issues in the area.

Requests Exceed Funds Available

The Chest's grant awards service approximately 50,000 people annually. Each year, The Community Chest works to lead initiatives and support nonprofits strengthening communities and assisting people in need in eastern Bergen County. The needs persist and are evident from the increase in total requests and applicants for annual grants, $355,000, received from 35 different agencies.

"The demand for services in our area continues to grow. For more than 85 years, our neighbors have helped each other by donating to The Community Chest. We hope they will continue to do the same in the years to come," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director, The Community Chest.

For further information about The Chest or to make a contribution, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 86 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

The Community Chest's Board of Managers is comprised of community leaders dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. People interested in being considered for board membership may contact executive director Shelly Wimpfheimer at (201) 568-7474.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.thecommunitychestebc.org/ or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization’s activities on Facebook and Twitter.

photo caption: The Community Chest's Board of Managers. Photo Credit: Chris Marksbury

