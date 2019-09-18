Valley Opens Center for Women’s Health and Primary Care in Montvale by

Tuesday, September 17 2019 @ 04:04 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

MONTVALE, NJ, September 17, 2019 — Now women who live in Montvale and surrounding communities will be able to access the health services they need most all in one place. Valley Medical Group’s Center for Women’s Health and Primary Care, located at 135 N. Kinderkamack Rd. in Montvale, is a new multispecialty medical practice with board-certified physicians specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, urogynecology, maternal-fetal medicine, and infertility. The Center also offers primary care services for the whole family.

Valley Medical Group, which joins The Valley Hospital and Valley Home Care as part of Valley Health System, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the opening of the new facility.

“At the Center for Women’s Health and Primary Care, we are proud to be able to offer the community an array of specialties and services in one convenient location,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System and The Valley Hospital. “Valley is delighted to call Montvale its home and to be a part of this community.”

The new Center for Women’s Health and Primary Core joins Valley’s Montvale Walk-in Care Center, located at 85 Chestnut Ridge Rd.

“We are thrilled to welcome you to your second location in the Borough of Montvale,” said Montvale Mayor Michael Ghassali. “I know that you will provide outstanding care to our residents.”

Dr. Gail Matthews, Chair of Women’s and Children’s Services for Valley Medical Group, noted that Valley offers a full range of OB/GYN subspecialists, including maternal-fetal medicine, infertility, minimally invasive surgery and urogynecology specialists. “We are so please to be able to bring these services directly to the citizens of the Borough of Montvale and surrounding towns,” Dr. Matthews said.

For more information about the physicians and services available at the Center for Women’s Health and Primary Care, please call 201-476-0040. To learn more about Valley Medical Group practice locations, or to find a physician, please visit www.ValleyHealth.com/VMG.

Caption: Valley Medical Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, September 15, to celebrate the opening of the Center for Women’s Health and Primary Care, located at 135 N. Kinderkamack Rd. in Montvale. Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of Valley Health System, is shown cutting the ribbon at the event.

Accompanying Audrey are (left to right): Lynn A. Corrigan, DO; Shonda M. Corbett, MD; Myrandel Damian-Coleman, MD; Robert W. Brenner, MD, President of Clinical Integration and Physician Enterprise, Valley Health System; Michael Ghassali, Mayor of the Borough of Montvale; Timothy W. Willox, MD, Vice President and Chief Physician Executive, Valley Medical Group; Gail M. Matthews, MD, Chair of Women’s and Children’s Services, Valley Medical Group; John DePinto, Chairman of the Planning Board, Borough of Montvale; Jean Flanagan, Vice President of Operations, Valley Medical Group; Elizabeth Gloeggler, Council President, Borough of Montvale; and David Strassberg, MD, Chair of Primary Care Services, Valley Medical Group.

Advertisement