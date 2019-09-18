Real Women Have Curves or Las mujeres de verdad tienen curvas comes to Bergen Community College! by

Wednesday, September 18 2019 @ 10:58 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

On October 18, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Do you want to see a celebration of the female body and the power of women when they join together? Then, don’t miss the October 18 performance of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES or LAS MUJERES DE VERDAD TIENEN CURVES!

Josefina López’s play comes to Bergen Community College, Ciccone Theater in Paramus, New Jersey! The play will be presented by Cruzando Caminos Theater Group, directed by Montclair State University Professor Emerita, Linda Gould Levine.

The successful story that charmed audiences on the big screen will capture your attention and you will be delighted once again by the funny and moving story of five immigrant Mexican women who work in a small sewing factory in Los Angeles in 1987.

You will find out what happens with their legal status, family and work pressures, and complex issues of sexuality, feminism, and human dignity.

The public will also have the opportunity to meet Josefina López who wrote this play when she was only 21 years old. López also co-authored the screenplay for the 2002 acclaimed film, REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, starring América Ferrara and the late Lupe Ontiveros.

You are cordially invited to a reception in honor of Josefina López in the lobby of the theater before the performance.

The renowned critic Roger Ebert applauds a main aspect of the film inspired by the play—its “breath of common sense and fresh air” in its presentation of women who “don’t look like skinny models.”

Tickets can be purchased at http://tickets.bergen.edu.For more information, please contact Linda Gould Levine, [email protected] This play will be presented in Spanish.

Advertisement