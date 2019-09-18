Dr. Eben Alexander, Celebrated DNer comes to NJ by

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY – The Metaphysical Center of New Jersey, in partnership with the Wellness Gala, welcomes Dr. Eben Alexander to the 18th Annual Mind, Body, Spirit Fall Festival Fundraiser to share his NDE and insights on the power of consciousness to facilitate greater healing in areas of relationships, creativity, inner guidance and clarity. This spiritual event will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 11am – 5pm; Dr. Alexander’s “Proof of Heaven” Keynote Presentation is at 4pm. Tickets are now available for purchase. General admission tickets are $10. To attend Dr. Alexander’s Keynote, tickets are $50 and include general admission. https://www.metaphysicalcenterofnewjersey.org/ or by calling 973-713-6811.

On October 28 at 6:30pm-9:30pm, The Wellness Gala will host a special in-depth multi-experiential “Living in a Mindful Universe: A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Heart of Consciousness” with NDEr Dr. Alexander. During this special event, he will share information on the next phase of his journey to understand the true nature of consciousness and ways to cultivate a state of harmony with the universe and our higher purpose and to offer his understanding of reality and human consciousness. Dr. Alexander will provide his sought-after tips and guidance to participants, along with the best practices to awaken one’s internal clarity and mind. Additionally, the night will feature a guided 20-minute meditation on the benefits of mindfulness and how to connect to inner guidance, achieve inspiration, improve wellness and develop intuition from Karen Newell, co-founder and innovator of Sacred Acoustics.

This special evening event will also be held at the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights and tickets are $111. Anyone who attends the Sunday MCNJ Fall Festival can purchase his or her tickets for Monday night’s presentation at a discounted rate of $89. Additionally, VIP seating options are available for $139 that also includes a private meet and greet and book signings with Dr. Alexander following his presentation. All ticket options are now available for purchase by visiting www.WellnessGala.com or by calling 973-713-6811.

About Dr. Eben Alexander

Dr. Eben Alexander was an academic neurosurgeon for over 25 years, including 15 years at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Harvard Medical School in Boston. He has a passionate interest in physics and cosmology. He is the author of the New York Times #1 bestseller “Proof of Heaven”, “The Map of Heaven” and “Living in a Mindful Universe”. He has also been a guest on The Dr. Oz Show, Super Soul Sunday with Oprah Winfrey, 20-20, Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, and his story has been featured on the Discovery Channel and the Biography Channel. He has also been interviewed for over 400 national and international radio and internet programs and podcasts, and his sought-after books are currently available in over 40 countries worldwide and have been translated into over 30 languages.

“Reading his books is one thing, but hearing the remarkable words from the notable Dr. Eben Alexander is life altering,” said Deb Peterson, Founder of the Wellness Gala and Event Manager at The Metaphysical Center of New Jersey. “His sought-after techniques for individuals on how to benefit from an awakening in their own personal lives penetrates into everyday situations and instantly uplifts and inspires.” For more information visit www.ebenalexander.com

About The Metaphysical Center of New Jersey

The Metaphysical Center of New Jersey is a non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization founded in 1956 by Donald H. Yott. It is dedicated to educating people through a 13-level course of study in Metaphysics and Parapsychology. The purpose of the foundation is to educate, enlighten, and encourage spiritual consciousness through its events such as monthly lectures, workshops, field trips, ceremonies, book discussion and meditation groups. https://www.metaphysicalcenterofnewjersey.org/

About Wellness Gala

