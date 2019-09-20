Bergen Community College The Fashion Design Open House
Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Bergen Community College's Paramus Campus, Pitkin Education Center Room A-113Learn to design clothes and develop an eye for fashion detail. Use your imagination and ingenuity to create your own designs. In these “hands on” courses you will learn the basic principles and small details. All courses will be offered each semester. After completing each course, you will receive a certificate of completion.
For more information about our Fashion Design Open Houses, please contact us at (201) 447-7488.
