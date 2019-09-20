Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 20 2019 @ 04:49 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 20 2019 @ 04:49 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen Community College The Fashion Design Open House

Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Bergen Community College's Paramus Campus, Pitkin Education Center Room A-113

Learn to design clothes and develop an eye for fashion detail. Use your imagination and ingenuity to create your own designs. In these “hands on” courses you will learn the basic principles and small details. All courses will be offered each semester. After completing each course, you will receive a certificate of completion.

For more information about our Fashion Design Open Houses, please contact us at (201) 447-7488.

  Bergen Community College The Fashion Design Open House
