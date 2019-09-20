BERKELEY COLLEGE CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH WITH EVENTS IN NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY by

Wednesday, September 18 2019 @ 03:23 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The following events will be held at Berkeley College during Hispanic Heritage Month:

Ongoing through October

Instagram Posts – “My Home Country”

Ongoing through October, Online

Submit your photos to [email protected] and visit www.instagram.com/BerkeleyCollege

Hispanic Heritage Spotlight Displays

These interactive and library displays showcase pride for Latinos.

Midtown Manhattan, Paramus, White Plains and Woodland Park

September 18, 2019

Hispanic Heritage Exhibition

Students will visit to see the Exhibition featuring artists whose work demonstrates the struggles of Latinos and the beauty of the Hispanic culture.

Poe Park Visitor Center, 2650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY, 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact James Marshmon at [email protected] or ext. 4214.

September 19, 2019

Casa de Musica

This coffeehouse style event features Hispanic and Latin-American music.

Student Center, Paramus, 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Jennifer Litvak at [email protected] at ext. 1736.

September 20, 2019

Click here to see new titles that will be posted by the Berkeley College Library highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 24, 2019

Latino Pride – A Celebration of Music and People

Students, faculty and staff celebrate with dress, food and music.

The Atrium, Woodland Park, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Heather Eaton-Dwyer at [email protected] or ext. 1309.

September 25, 2019

Discussion: Identifying the Latino Community in Today’s Society

This is a student discussion about how they and others self-identify this community and the importance of writing our own narratives that include identity.

Student Lounge, Newark, 12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Garcia at [email protected] or ext. 6185.

September 26, 2019

Salsa Dance Class

Eli Bueno will instruct students in the basics and history of the dance.

Student Lounge, Woodbridge, 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Helena Ross at [email protected] or ext. 1393.

September 26, 2019

A Taste of Hispanic Heritage

Students will taste recipes from a variety of countries.

Student Center, Paramus, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Hallway, 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

For more information, contact Jennifer Litvak at [email protected] at ext. 1736.

September 26, 2019

HOLA New Jersey

Berkeley College is a sponsor of this conference and business expo, hosted by the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce.

Maritime Parc, 84 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ, 4 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kelly Depsee at [email protected]

September 30, 2019

Latino Tasting

This event features light Latin hors d’ouerves for students to taste and includes mini recipe cards to take along if students would like to try making the dish at home.

Student Lounge, Woodbridge, 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Helena Ross at [email protected] or ext. 1393.

October 2, 2019

Empanada Sale

The campus community will raise funds from the sale of empanadas for the National Immigration Justice Center.

Second Floor Lobby, White Plains, 12 to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Alexandra Silvestre at [email protected] or ext. 3364.

October 2, 2019

A Taste of Culture

Students will sample Latino cuisine.

Lower Level, 43rd Street Campus, Midtown Manhattan, 5 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact James Marshmon at [email protected] or ext. 4214.

October 2, 2019

“El Marachi Oro de Mexico”

Students can listen and learn about Mariachi music and history.

Student Lounge, Newark, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Garcia at [email protected] or ext. 6185.

October 6, 2019

44th Annual Hispanic State Parade of New Jersey

Faculty, staff, students and their families are invited to walk along the parade route with the Berkeley College community. The group will meet at 11 a.m. in North Bergen, NJ, and will proceed to Union City, NJ. Click here to sign up to march.

For more information, email Michael Iris at [email protected]

October 7, 2019

Latino Trivia

Students can participate in the Kahoot video game of trivia about Latino history and culture.

Student Lounge, Newark, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Garcia at [email protected] or ext. 6185.

October 7, 2019

Hispanic Heritage Trivia

Students can learn about Hispanic heritage and culture.

Lower Level, 43rd Street Campus, Midtown Manhattan, 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact James Marshmon at [email protected] or ext. 4214.

October 9, 2019

We Are Latino Leadership (WALL)

WALL members will debate several Latino community issues and enjoy foods representative of Latino countries.

Room 121, Newark, 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Garcia at [email protected] or ext. 6185.

October 10, 2019

“The DREAM is Now”

This collaborative event with the Library features a documentary and panel discussion with faculty, the director of Student Development and Campus Life, and students.

Room 300, Newark, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Garcia at [email protected] or ext. 6185.

October 10, 2019

Salsa Dance Class

Dance your way through midterms. Sandra Garcia, Director of Student Development and Campus Life, will teach salsa, merengue and bachata.

The Atrium, Woodland Park, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Heather Eaton-Dwyer at [email protected] or ext. 1309.

October 16, 2019

Women Entrepreneurship Week

Women in Leadership: Unleashing Your Superpowers

This forum, networking and panel discussion includes women leaders of the Latino community.

Rooms 202-204, Midtown Manhattan, 12 East 41st Street, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register go to: https://BerkeleyCollege.edu/wew/.

For more information contact Kelly Depsee at [email protected] or call ext. 5112.

October 24, 2019

Women Entrepreneurship Week

Women in Leadership: Unleashing Your Superpowers

This forum, networking and panel discussion includes women leaders of the Latino community.

Community Room, Woodland Park, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register go to: https://BerkeleyCollege.edu/wew/.

For more information contact Kelly Depsee at [email protected] or call ext. 5112.

October 25, 2019

Visit to El Museo de Barrio

Students will visit the museum and have lunch in Spanish Harlem. The group will leave the Newark campus at 9 a.m.

1230 5th Avenue, New York, NY, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Sandra Garcia at [email protected] or ext. 6185.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are four campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For six consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

