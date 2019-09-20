The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to New Jersey on 9/28! by

Friday, September 20 2019 @ 08:20 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: NEW Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles); NEW Madeleine Sets; NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes and NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions. Other best-selling items include stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with Confetti popcorn.

*Special promotion: Each guest who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last.

*Please note that Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments –no cash

Advertisement