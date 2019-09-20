The One Where Applebee’s Offers Free Appetizer to Friends by

Friday, September 20 2019 @ 08:24 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar + Grill to Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Beloved Sitcom with Free Appetizer

Allendale, NJ (September 19, 2019) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar today announced a special offer to celebrate the 25th anniversary of everyone’s favorite sitcom. On Sunday, September 22, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island will offer guests who share a name with the coffee-loving group a special treat to share with their friends. Even if Joey’s don’t share food!

Guests who show the name Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey or Ross on a valid ID will receive one free appetizer to share with their friends. OH. MY. GOD. Applebee’s is urging guests to put on their Thanksgiving pants and head over to their local Applebee’s restaurant for a deal that’ll make anyone ask, “How you doin’?”

“We are very excited to celebrate this iconic moment in pop culture history at Applebee’s”, said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s of New jersey. “We believe the perfect way to commemorate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary is to share a meal with some friends. Could this offer be any greater?”

This promotion is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Long Island. In New Jersey, including Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union, and Wall.

*Offer available only on September 22, 2019 at participating Applebee’s locations, while supplies last

*Dine-in only

*Limit one per customer, per table

*Offer valid for customers 18 and over, void where prohibited, exclusions apply

*Cannot be combined with any other offer

*Must present valid ID

*Excludes Classic Combo and Build Your Own App

*Available only at locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Grill & Bar brings together a lively bar & grill experience offering hand-crafted drinks and craveable, simple, American food with flare featuring vibrant flavors and real, fresh ingredients. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering the best in food and drinks with neighborly, genuine service. With more than 2,000 locations in 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and 15 countries, Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands. Applebee's restaurants are franchised by DineEquity Inc.'s (NYSE: DIN) subsidiary, Applebee's Franchisor LLC and its affiliates.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

Advertisement