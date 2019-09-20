Community FoodBank of New Jersey Encourages Residents to Help Fight Hunger During Hunger Action Month by

New Jersey Non-Profit Provides Numerous Ways to Get Involved and Take Action Throughout September to Fight Hunger

Hillside, NJ (September 5, 2019) – The Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), the state’s largest anti-hunger organization, and the Feeding America network are working together this Hunger Action Month in an effort to alleviate hunger for the close to 900,000 New Jerseyans who don’t know where their next nutritious meal is coming from. Hunger Action Month, held every September, encourages people all over America to fight hunger.

“Struggling New Jerseyans are our friends and family,” said Carlos Rodriguez, President & CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “That is why this Hunger Action Month and on September 12, Hunger Action Day, we are empowering as many New Jersey residents as possible to help make a difference.”

The theme for this year’s Hunger Action Month is “ending hunger one helping at a time,” serving as an important reminder that every action, whether it be a donation, a volunteer shift or a food drive, helps. To bring this nation-wide initiative home to New Jersey, the FoodBank is encouraging everyone to get involved in their own neighborhoods.

Community members can make a difference this Hunger Action Month by participating in the following activities:

Donations Doubled Through September 30

For Hunger Action Month, thanks to a generous donor, all gifts up to $5,000 will be matched dollar-for-dollar through September 30. Visit cfbnj.org to donate.

Register for Students Change Hunger, Monday, September 16

With children heading back to school and some not knowing if they will have dinner at home after class, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey encourages students, parents and teachers to get involved in the Students Change Hunger food and fund drive competition. Launching on September 16, the challenge focuses on schools collecting food and funds to help the more than 260,000 children who don’t always know where their next meal will come from.

Volunteer

New Jerseyans can easily register to make a direct and meaningful impact on hunger by volunteering at the FoodBank’s warehouse at cfbnj.org/volunteer.

In addition to encouraging New Jerseyans to help fight hunger this September, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey will be kicking off its “Lawyers Feeding New Jersey” campaign in partnership with the New Jersey State Bar Association on Tuesday, September 24. The FoodBank will be hosting an event at its Hillside headquarters with Assemblyman Jon Bramnick, where all proceeds from his book, “Why People Don’t Like You,” will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

For additional ways to help join the fight this September for Hunger Action Month, New Jersey residents can visit CFBNJ.org.

