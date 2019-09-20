Emergency Drill Prepares Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center and Other Local Agencies
(North Bergen, NJ) - Team members from various clinical and support services at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center recently participated in an emergency preparedness exercise as part of the Northern New Jersey Urban Areas Security Initiative. The team from Palisades Medical Center conducted a POD (Points-of-Dispensing) Drill to practice and evaluate the hospital’s response in distributing medical countermeasures to hospital staff in response to a biological attack.
PODs are designed to dispense medication to large numbers of people as quickly and safely as possible. Agencies that participated in the exercise included the North Hudson Regional Health Commission, the Hudson County Office of Emergency Management and the North Bergen Office of Emergency Management.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTERHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,500 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
