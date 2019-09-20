Emergency Drill Prepares Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center and Other Local Agencies by

(North Bergen, NJ) - Team members from various clinical and support services at Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center recently participated in an emergency preparedness exercise as part of the Northern New Jersey Urban Areas Security Initiative. The team from Palisades Medical Center conducted a POD (Points-of-Dispensing) Drill to practice and evaluate the hospital’s response in distributing medical countermeasures to hospital staff in response to a biological attack.

PODs are designed to dispense medication to large numbers of people as quickly and safely as possible. Agencies that participated in the exercise included the North Hudson Regional Health Commission, the Hudson County Office of Emergency Management and the North Bergen Office of Emergency Management.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

