The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 20 2019 @ 04:49 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, September 20 2019 @ 04:49 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host Susana Balbo Wine Dinner, September 26

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates that put modern twists on Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, invites guests to attend its Susana Balbo Wine Dinner at its Clifton, NJ location on Thursday, September 26 at 7pm.  

Located in the Mendoza region of Argentina, Susana Balbo Winery strives to create perfectly balanced wines by blending individually fermented varietals to create complex yet complementary aromas. To highlight some of Susana Balbo’s world-class wines, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas is pairing a selection of wines with a spectacular five-course menu, which will be available for one night only.

The Susana Balbo Wine Dinner menu includes:

Octopus Carpaccio – Thin-sliced octopus, capers, extra virgin olive oil

Paired with Rosé 2018

Milanese ala Caballo – Breaded chicken, fried egg, arugula

Paired with

Braised Pork Osso Bucco with crispy tostones

Paired with Malbec 2016

Grilled Strip Steak in a Chimichurri sauce
Paired with Brioso 2014

Brazo de Reina with macerated strawberry

Paired with Late Harvest Torrontés 2016

Tickets for the Susana Balbo Wine Dinner are $79 per person and can be purchased online by visiting:

http://spuntinowinebar.com/susana-balbo-wine-dinner/
  Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host Susana Balbo Wine Dinner, September 26
