Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas to Host Susana Balbo Wine Dinner, September 26
Located in the Mendoza region of Argentina, Susana Balbo Winery strives to create perfectly balanced wines by blending individually fermented varietals to create complex yet complementary aromas. To highlight some of Susana Balbo’s world-class wines, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas is pairing a selection of wines with a spectacular five-course menu, which will be available for one night only.
The Susana Balbo Wine Dinner menu includes:
Octopus Carpaccio – Thin-sliced octopus, capers, extra virgin olive oil
Paired with Rosé 2018
Milanese ala Caballo – Breaded chicken, fried egg, arugula
Paired with
Braised Pork Osso Bucco with crispy tostones
Paired with Malbec 2016
Grilled Strip Steak in a Chimichurri sauce
Paired with Brioso 2014
Brazo de Reina with macerated strawberry
Paired with Late Harvest Torrontés 2016
Tickets for the Susana Balbo Wine Dinner are $79 per person and can be purchased online by visiting:http://spuntinowinebar.com/susana-balbo-wine-dinner/
