Dunkin' Rolls Out Two Major Mobile App and DD Perks® Enhancements to Provide Greater Access for Guests Nationwide

Friday, September 20 2019 @ 08:40 PM EDT

New Guest Order feature on Dunkin’s Mobile App gives every guest access to On-The-Go Mobile Ordering

DD Perks® members will also soon have the flexibility to earn rewards points any way they pay

CANTON, MA (September 19, 2019) – Running on Dunkin’ is getting faster for all this fall, as the brand today announced that the quickest and most convenient way to order – On-The-Go Mobile Ordering – is becoming available to all of its customers.

Previously available exclusively to DD Perks® Rewards Program members paying with an enrolled Dunkin’ gift card, the new Guest Order feature allows any customer to place an On-The-Go Mobile Order through the Dunkin’ App and pick it up by either walking in-store or going through the drive-thru.

To place an order, guests simply select ‘Guest Order’ on the redesigned Dunkin’ App home screen, select their menu items and then pay using the debit or credit card of their choice, with other payment options coming later this year. The new On-The-Go Guest Order feature has started rolling out as part of a Dunkin’ App update, which also includes a fresh new design and a streamlined user experience. Guests will find it easier than ever to place a mobile order, and when logged in, DD Perks members can still track and earn rewards points, view current offers, redeem for free beverages and more.

Beginning in October, Dunkin’ will also be giving DD Perks members the ability to earn points for every eligible purchase no matter how they pay, including cash, credit, debit or a Dunkin’ gift card. To earn points with their purchase, guests will just need to have their DD Perks loyalty ID QR code in the Dunkin’ App scanned before they pay. The points earned on their purchase, as well as their points balance, will be included on their printed receipt.

“Since launching the Dunkin’ App and the DD Perks program more than five years ago, we’ve continuously introduced innovative new features to maximize its utility for our guests, while recognizing our members with rich rewards,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin’ U.S. “With the nationwide rollout of On-The-Go Guest Ordering and by making our loyalty program more flexible, we’re ensuring that all of our guests can take advantage of mobile ordering and DD Perks, which we’re confident will help fuel further growth in our digital ecosystem.”

Dunkin’ currently has more than 12 million members in its DD Perks Rewards Program. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin’. Once members accrue 200 points, they receive a coupon for a free beverage reward, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants.

To enroll in DD Perks, download the Dunkin’ App or visit www.DDPerks.com. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 42 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

