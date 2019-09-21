The Duprees Return to Bergen by Popular Demand by

Friday, September 20 2019 @ 08:42 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PARAMUS, N.J. – The Duprees open Bergen Community College’s “Curtain Up!” 2019-20 season Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre (400 Paramus Road).

Back at the Ciccone by popular demand, the Duprees’ status as one of the nation’s favorite golden oldies groups comes from their romantic interpretations of popular love songs from the 1950s including “You Belong to Me,” “Have you Heard” and “Why Don’t You Believe Me.” Ticket prices for the general public are $45, with discounts offered to senior citizens ($35), Bergen faculty/staff ($35) and students ($10). Group discounts are also available. Purchase seats at tickets.bergen.edu or (201) 447-7428.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

