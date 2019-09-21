Community Health Fair Set for October 5 at North Bergen Public Library by

(North Bergen, NJ) -- Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center will present a Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the North Bergen Public Library, 8411 Bergenline Avenue. The event is free and open to the general public.

Free health tests and screenings will include:

• Blood Test for Diabetes (A1c)

• Blood Pressure

• Heart Rate

• Test for Percentage of Oxygen in the Blood

• Vision Screenings (attendees MUST call 201-854-5702 to pre-register for vision tests)

Information and services will also be available on the following:

• Certificates for Prostate Exams and Pap Smear Tests

• Information on insurances, family resources, medical resources, legal resources and more

Free giveaways & refreshments will also be provided.

For more information, please call Nikki Mederos at 201-854-5702.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER

