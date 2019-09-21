Community Health Fair Set for October 5 at North Bergen Public Library
(North Bergen, NJ) -- Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center will present a Community Health Fair on Saturday, October 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the North Bergen Public Library, 8411 Bergenline Avenue. The event is free and open to the general public.
Free health tests and screenings will include:
• Blood Test for Diabetes (A1c)
• Blood Pressure
• Heart Rate
• Test for Percentage of Oxygen in the Blood
• Vision Screenings (attendees MUST call 201-854-5702 to pre-register for vision tests)
Information and services will also be available on the following:
• Certificates for Prostate Exams and Pap Smear Tests
• Information on insurances, family resources, medical resources, legal resources and more
Free giveaways & refreshments will also be provided.
For more information, please call Nikki Mederos at 201-854-5702.
ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH PALISADES MEDICAL CENTERHackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center is located at 7600 River Road in North Bergen, NJ, and it serves a population of 400,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. The not-for-profit medical center is a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health System, and it features a 206-bed hospital and The Harborage, a 245-bed nursing home and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) has honored Palisades Medical Center with its prestigious Community Outreach Award for its year-round commitment to educate residents, improve access to care, and reduce health disparities. Palisades Medical Center is the largest employer in its service area with more than 1,300 employees. It has been recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, please call 201-854-5000 or visit palisadesmedical.org.
