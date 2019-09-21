NJSPBA OFFERS $5,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO RETURN OF MISSING FIVE-YEAR-OLD by

Friday, September 20 2019 @ 08:48 PM EDT

WOODBRIDGE - New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the Dulce Alavez case. Alavez is the five-year-old girl who disappeared from Bridgeton City Park Monday. Today’s announcement brings the total reward money to $25,000.

It was previously reported that the Bridgeton Police Department, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Tortilleria El Paisano, a private business in Bridgeton, have offered reward money for information in this case.

“We know that members of law enforcement are working tirelessly with people throughout the community to find this little girl,” said Colligan. “We are hopeful that offering a reward today will help lead to her safe return. If anyone has any information that will help lead to the location of Dulve Alavez, please call local law enforcement or the FBI hotline.”

