Bergen County to Host Workshop on How to Preserve Local Historic Sites

Tuesday, September 24 2019 @ 06:01 PM EDT

News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the County will be hosting a workshop on October 5th to help local historic preservation commissions to work more effectively to save historic locations, develop guidelines and best practices, and gain support from their communities.

“The Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs is dedicated to helping our historic preservation partners learn more about preserving historic treasures in our communities. With that goal, we are working with the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (CAMP) to host a one-day training workshop for the local historic preservation commissions in our County,” said Executive Tedesco.

CAMP, or Commission Assistance Mentoring Program, is a nationally known resource that tackles your local challenges, including complying with legal basics and standards, conducting community outreach, and identifying and designating historic resources.

The workshop training will take place on Saturday, October 5th, in the 4th floor Learning Center at One Bergen County Plaza. It will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. There is no fee, but attendance is limited to two current members from each local historic preservation commission or committee.

