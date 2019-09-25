Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 25 2019 @ 07:19 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 25 2019 @ 07:19 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County to Host Workshop on How to Preserve Local Historic Sites

    Share

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the County will be hosting a workshop on October 5th to help local historic preservation commissions to work more effectively to save historic locations, develop guidelines and best practices, and gain support from their communities.

“The Bergen County Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs is dedicated to helping our historic preservation partners learn more about preserving historic treasures in our communities.  With that goal, we are working with the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions (CAMP) to host a one-day training workshop for the local historic preservation commissions in our County,” said Executive Tedesco.

CAMP, or Commission Assistance Mentoring Program, is a nationally known resource that tackles your local challenges, including complying with legal basics and standards, conducting community outreach, and identifying and designating historic resources.

The workshop training will take place on Saturday, October 5th, in the 4th floor Learning Center at One Bergen County Plaza.  It will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. There is no fee, but attendance is limited to two current members from each local historic preservation commission or committee.

For more information or to reserve a space, please call our historic preservationist, Elaine Kiernan Gold, at 201-336-7294. 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County to Host Workshop on How to Preserve Local Historic Sites
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost