Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 25 2019 @ 07:18 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, September 25 2019 @ 07:18 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

The Elisabeth Morrow School - Terrific Tuesdays

    Share

Terrific Tuesdays: Tuesday October 8, November 5 & December 3, 2019

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. , RSVP:  201.568.5566

(Englewood, N.J.- September 23, 2019) The Elisabeth Morrow School announces Terrific Tuesdays. This is a FREE event for toddlers exposing them to music, technology, design building, storytelling and more on Tuesday, October 8, November 5 and December 3 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Terrific Tuesdays will give parents a glimpse inside the classrooms of the Elisabeth Morrow School renowned early childhood program at Chilton House. This event will take place the first Tuesday of every month this fall with EMS educators.

Terrific Tuesdays are for children 2 – 3 years old and must be accompanied by an adult.

Sessions are FREE. Space is limited; R.S.V.P. is required. To RSVP for Terrific Tuesdays, email [email protected] or Call 201.568.5566 x 7212, for more information visit elisabethmorrow.org/admissions.

About The Elisabeth Morrow School

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Founded in 1930, EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and character development. It is especially well-regarded for its unparalleled music program. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures that graduates matriculate to premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres 10 minutes from NYC in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails, and working gardens. For more information, visit our website at www.elisabethmorrow.org.

The Elisabeth Morrow School
435 Lydecker Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • The Elisabeth Morrow School - Terrific Tuesdays
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost