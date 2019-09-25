The Elisabeth Morrow School - Terrific Tuesdays by

Terrific Tuesdays: Tuesday October 8, November 5 & December 3, 2019

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. , RSVP: 201.568.5566

Terrific Tuesdays are for children 2 – 3 years old and must be accompanied by an adult.

Sessions are FREE. Space is limited; R.S.V.P. is required. To RSVP for Terrific Tuesdays, email [email protected] or Call 201.568.5566 x 7212, for more information visit elisabethmorrow.org/admissions.

About The Elisabeth Morrow School

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. Founded in 1930, EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and character development. It is especially well-regarded for its unparalleled music program. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures that graduates matriculate to premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres 10 minutes from NYC in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails, and working gardens. For more information, visit our website at www.elisabethmorrow.org.

The Elisabeth Morrow School

435 Lydecker Street, Englewood, NJ 07631

