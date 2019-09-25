bergenPAC on sale Friday: Bret Michaels & Dead On Live by

Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents On Sale Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 11AM

Bret Michaels

FRIDAY, DEC. 27, 2019 – 8 PM

$154-99-79-69-59-49

Dead On Live: 73-74

FRIDAY, JAN. 31, 2020 – 8 PM

$39-29

Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels is a multi-platinum global superstar who has turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand. With a legendary career that encompasses record-breaking touring sales, reality TV stardom, chart-topping songs that have sold over 50 million records, product endorsements as well as a dedication to philanthropy, he is supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans.

Michaels was the lead singer of the glam metal band Poison, which established itself as one of the most iconic and enduring bands with hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Something To Believe In” and “Talk Dirty to Me.” Michaels also released five solo albums, including Custom Built, which hit No. 1 on the 2010 Billboard Chart for hard rock albums. His latest single his new single “Unbroken” was co-written and recorded with his daughter Jorja Bleu.

Dead On Live: 73-74

Dead On Live returns for another unique, note-for-note presentation of the Grateful Dead, with this year’s show focusing on the prolific recording period of 1973 and 1974. Dead On Live strives to recreate all of the dense studio productions, instruments and vocals as recorded, from the classic releases Wake of the Flood, Mars Hotel, Garcia’s solo effort Compliments, as well as a special show kick off with songs from one of the top selling bluegrass albums of all time, Old and in the Way.

Touring and recording veteran Marc Muller (Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Tommy Shaw) has once again assembled a cast of world-class musicians, along with some very special guests to present an evening of such classic songs as “Unbroken Chain,” “Scarlet Begonias,” and “Pride of Cucamonga.” Dead on Live also remains true to The Dead’s heart and soul by featuring in every show plenty of good old Grateful jamming to get the kids to dance and shake their bones!

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

