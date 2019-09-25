Spark Creativity at Leonia Arts Weekend With the Live Dragon by

Wednesday, September 25 2019 @ 09:55 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

About Leonia Arts



Founded in 2005, Leonia Arts, a non-profit community based organization, supports Leonia's artists and arts organizations by promoting events, encouraging collaborations, and connecting with art enthusiasts. The organization sponsors several events and activities, including a community wide art project, the Leonia Arts Fair featuring local artists, and the Suzanne Pancrazi Memorial Scholarship for artistic achievement awarded to a graduating senior at Leonia High School.



For more information about the Leonia Arts Weekend, the call for artists, and Leonia Arts' work in the community, contact [email protected] Visit www.leoniaarts.org for additional information about the organization, to join Leonia Arts, or to view a calendar of upcoming arts events, a directory of artists, and other details.

Advertisement