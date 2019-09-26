FOLLOW THE BAT SIGNAL TO NEW YORK COMIC CON ON A NY WATERWAY FERRY by

Thursday, September 26 2019 @ 02:02 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Don’t get stuck in traffic in the Batmobile. NY Waterway ferries provide a traffic-free, hassle-free way to move super-heroes, monsters and other costumed characters to Comic Con at the Javits Center, October 3-6. New York Comic Con is the East Coast’s biggest and most exciting pop-culture convention, showcasing the latest comic books, as well as sneak peaks at upcoming movies, video games, and more.

Visit nywaterway.com/comiccon for more information

Ferries from Edgewater, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County serve the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal in Manhattan which is right across the street from the Javits Center. Free NY Waterway shuttles also are waiting at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal to take customers on the short trip to the Javits Center entrance.

NY Waterway also offers low-cost weekend service to West 39th Street from Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City. Service also is available to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and to Pier 11/Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

Several New Jersey terminals offer inexpensive parking (some free) and are served by the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail, NJ TRANSIT buses and local free NY Waterway buses.

Advertisement