Hackensack Meridian Health Wins Two More PeopleSoft Innovator Awards

Thursday, September 26 2019 @ 03:56 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Sept. 23, 2019 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive and integrated health network, collected its fifth and sixth PeopleSoft Innovator Awards in 10 months at Oracle’s OpenWorld conference on September 16, 2019 in San Francisco.

These latest honors were for the use of PeopleSoft Fluid eProcurement, a tool which improves the requisition process that is being rolled out across the network, and the rollout of PeopleSoft Expenses, which will allow team members to create pre-travel authorizations, enter expense reports, and submit and approve expenses via mobile devices.

This is the second time this year the network received two honors at Oracle’s semi-annual conference.

These most recent achievements were the result of the collaborative efforts of the Business Applications team from the IT Division with, in the case of PeopleSoft Fluid eProcurement, the Purchasing and Materials Management & Applications teams from the Purchasing and Materials Management Division and, in the case of PeopleSoft Expenses, the Accounts Payable team from the Finance Division.

“Once again, we are honored to receive this award from Oracle. The continued recognition only reinforces our view that teamwork throughout the network is key to the implementation of technology in new and innovative ways. I’m proud of how IT was able to partner so closely and effectively with Finance and Purchasing and Materials Management teams. The payoff from these efforts are increased functionality and efficiency for our organization,” says David Reis, Ph.D., executive vice president, chief information officer.

“I want to congratulate everyone involved. This was truly a collaborative effort between the Purchasing and Materials Management team and IT Division. Team members from our test group already love the requisition process which provides the feel of online shopping. We are excited to roll out this tool to the entire network,” says Karl Blomback, senior vice president, purchasing/materials management.

“The working partnerships that were forged between the Accounts Payable team and IT will enable Hackensack Meridian Health to take advantage of this innovative PeopleSoft Expense product. I want to thank all the team members involved for their dedication,” says James De Rosa, senior vice president, finance, North market region and network financial reporting.

PHOTO CAPTION: Hackensack Meridian Health received its fifth and sixth PeopleSoft Innovator Awards in 10 months at Oracle’s OpenWorld conference on September 16, 2019 in San Francisco. Pictured from left to right: Gary Wilhelm, vice president, Business Applications, Information Technology, Hackensack Meridian Health; Paco Aubrejuan, senior vice president, Oracle Applications Development; and Rebekah Jackson, vice president, PeopleSoft Product Strategy.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick; and a behavioral health hospital, Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare/2019 by Becker’s Healthcare.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the only private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

