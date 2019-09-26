First Boutique Rowing Studio Opens in the Township of Washington, Offers Members Low-Impact, High-Energy Workout by

Row House’s Unique Fitness Experience, Top-Notch Instructors to Enhance Local Fitness Scene

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON, N.J., (September 17, 2019) – Washington Township will is now home to the nation’s leading fitness rowing concept. Row House, a popular boutique fitness rowing brand, opened its doors in Northern New Jersey on September 19, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for October 19. Located at 275 Pascack Road, the new studio offers members effective, low-impact and high-energy workouts centered on the rowing machine, or erg.

Long recognized by the rowing community as one of the most effective forms of full-body exercise, Row House will provide residents in the area an alternative fitness regimen that focuses on the safety and longevity of their bodies. The modern studio welcomes members into an atmosphere centered on comradery and drive, where participants row in-sync on state-of-the-art Concept2 rowing machines. Used every day by Olympic athletes, cardiac rehab patients, individuals at home and every caliber of rower in-between, the Concept2 is the authentic choice for those looking to marry low-impact cardio and strength training into one workout.

The new location is owned by Helen Flynn. A native of Bergen County, Helen attended rowing classes at the first Row House in Columbus Circle while working in New York City. After spending eleven years in New York City, Helen moved to the New Jersey suburbs in 2015 with her husband and three children. In 2017, when the opportunity to open a Row House in Bergen County presented itself, Helen decided to open the first of three studios in Washington Township. Row House will be run by General Manager Anna Kraeutler, who brings a wealth of experience from previously managing a boutique fitness studio.

“Rowing is something that I love to do, and I hope the residents in our local communities will be just as excited as I am after experiencing a class,” said Helen.

Row House has six class offerings – House, Body, Power, Restore, Full Row, and LAUNCH – to accommodate all fitness levels. Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes calorie burn, activates the core, strengthens and lengthens the body and ultimately improves posture.

For more information about how to become a Row House member in the Township of Washington, please visit https://www.therowhouse.com/location/washington-twp, or call 201-431-7444.

