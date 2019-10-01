Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Takes Top Spot on NJBIZ List by

Monday, September 30 2019 @ 05:18 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

of New Jersey’s Top Cancer Treatment Centers

(September 30, 2019) Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center received the No. 1 ranking on NJBIZ’s list of New Jersey’s Top Cancer Treatment Centers. A total of eleven Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals appear on this year’s list.

List rankings are based on the number of oncology inpatient and outpatient discharges at each hospital in 2018.

“We are honored that the people of New Jersey trust our oncology providers and choose them when they need expert, high-quality cancer care,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This list is evidence that our oncology team is fulfilling their mission to not only provide outstanding cancer care to New Jersey residents, but also to advance the field of cancer treatment through research and innovation.”

Hackensack Meridian Health has the most hospitals of any health network in the state that appear on the list. Hackensack Meridian Health’s cancer treatment center rankings include:

No. 1: Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack

No. 5: Ocean Medical Center, Brick

No. 6: Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune

No. 7: Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin

No. 8: JFK Medical Center, Edison

No. 11: Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank

No. 16: Mountainside Medical Center, Montclair

No. 18: Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen

No. 19: Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel

No. 23: Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

No. 24: Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge

“At John Theurer Cancer Center, the depth and breadth of expertise across our physicians allows us to offer life-saving therapies to patients who otherwise would have no viable options,” said Andre Goy, M.D., M.S., chair and director of the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. “We are humbled and honored to lead this prestigious list.”

“It is our privilege to offer the residents of the greater NJ/NY metro region with access to the most advanced cancer treatments and sub-specialized expertise,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive at Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president of Population Health at Hackensack Meridian Health. “Across the Hackensack Meridian Health network, our goal is to keep our communities healthy by providing the most comprehensive, most convenient and most advanced cancer care – close to home.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

