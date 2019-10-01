Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 01 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT

Tuesday, October 01 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT


Camp Acorn’s 2nd Annual Go Nuts! Rush 5K and Sapling Sprint Walk N’ Roll

Camp Acorn is hosting our 2nd Annual Go Nuts! Rush 5K Run and Sapling Sprint Walk N’ Roll Fundraiser on Sunday October 27th, 2019 at Darlington Park, 600 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah NJ. Early online registration for this Official USATF sanctioned 5K event is $30.00. Walk N’ Roll registration is $15.00. To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities visit www.campacorn.org/5k, call 201-785-1101 or email [email protected]

All proceeds benefit Camp Acorn,  a not-for-profit enrichment program serving children and adults with developmental disabilities through programs that address their physical, emotional, and social well-being. Located in Allendale NJ, Camp Acorn offers four different sessions throughout the year with a variety of activities that include creative and educational components. All activities are adapted to the individual needs of each camper and provide challenging experiences in a fun and friendly environment.

