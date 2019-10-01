Pasta and Meat Lovers Unite - Applebee’s® Unveils New Pasta & Grill Combos for an Unmatched Meal by

Monday, September 30 2019 @ 05:32 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Choose one grilled protein, one delicious pasta – plus two sides – because you can have it all

GLENDALE, Calif., September 30, 2019 – With so many craveable options for grilled entrees and delicious pastas, Applebee’s is eliminating the problem of having to pick just one with NEW Pasta & Grill Combos, starting at just $9.99 for a limited time*.

Guests select their choice of one grilled entrée, such as a Crispy Shrimp with a Grilled Shrimp Skewer, and one pasta, including the NEW Smoky Mozzarella Ravioli, for a custom dynamic duo fit to satisfy all their cravings.

For even more abundant value, each Pasta & Grill Combo comes with a side of steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes, topped off with crispy onions and a signature breadstick. You read that right, all of your favorites on one plate at an unbeatable price.

“At Applebee’s, our menu offers a variety of options, but sometimes all of those options make it hard to pick just one dish,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “With our new Pasta & Grill Combos, we’re making the choice easy by offering some of our most popular entrees and sides all in one sitting … and starting at a great price of only $9.99. It can’t be beat!”

Applebee’s is satisfying every stomach, offering four grilled proteins and three delicious pastas for 12 possible combinations. The Pasta & Grill Combos lineup includes:

Grilled Chicken Breast with a Buttery Blend of Garlic and Parsley

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin (with option to upgrade to an 8 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin)

Blackened Cajun Salmon

Crispy Shrimp & Grilled Shrimp Skewer with a Buttery Blend of Garlic and Parsley

Smoky Mozzarella Ravioli with Tomato Cream Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli in a Rich Alfredo Sauce

Stuffed Rigatoni with Tomato Meat Sauce

To order Applebee’s Pasta & Grill Combos for Delivery or To Go®, head straight to www.applebees.com. Or, gift your favorite dishes to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online at www.applebees.com.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee's restaurant.

* Price and participation may vary.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 59th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business, the 28th largest privately-held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ and the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, and operates six restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2018, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

