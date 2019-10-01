Prost! Raise Steins High at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub to Celebrate Oktoberfest by

Monday, September 30 2019 @ 05:34 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Oktoberfest at The Rose will be celebrated through October 16 and includes made-from-scratch German menu features and special limited-release craft ales. The menu includes, but is not limited to:

-Shareables including Potato Pancakes served with house-made apple sauce and sour cream and Bavarian Pretzel served with house-made beer cheese and creamy mustard dipping sauce;

-Entrees including a Bavarian Platter with potato pancakes, pretzel, grilled bratwurst and knockwurst, served with sauerkraut, beer cheese and house mustard and Oktoberfest Burger – 7 oz prime beef burger topped with bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer cheese, served with French fries and pickles;

