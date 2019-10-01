Prost! Raise Steins High at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub to Celebrate Oktoberfest
The Shannon Rose Irish Pub – featuring a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites – is adding German flare to its pubs in Clifton and Ramsey with a limited-time Oktoberfest menu available through October 16 and Stein Hoisting Competitions on October 11 at 6pm.
Oktoberfest at The Rose will be celebrated through October 16 and includes made-from-scratch German menu features and special limited-release craft ales. The menu includes, but is not limited to:
-Shareables including Potato Pancakes served with house-made apple sauce and sour cream and Bavarian Pretzel served with house-made beer cheese and creamy mustard dipping sauce;
-Entrees including a Bavarian Platter with potato pancakes, pretzel, grilled bratwurst and knockwurst, served with sauerkraut, beer cheese and house mustard and Oktoberfest Burger – 7 oz prime beef burger topped with bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer cheese, served with French fries and pickles;-Drink Features including Weihenstephaner – for $15, guests can keep the liter stein (while supplies last) and bring it back through October 16 to receive $10 refills; Sam Adams Octoberfest and Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Ale
