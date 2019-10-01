Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 01 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, October 01 2019 @ 11:39 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Prost! Raise Steins High at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub to Celebrate Oktoberfest

with Specialty Menu and Annual Stein Hoisting Competition
The Shannon Rose Irish Pub – featuring a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites – is adding German flare to its pubs in Clifton and Ramsey with a limited-time Oktoberfest menu available through October 16 and Stein Hoisting Competitions on October 11 at 6pm.

Oktoberfest at The Rose will be celebrated through October 16 and includes made-from-scratch German menu features and special limited-release craft ales. The menu includes, but is not limited to:

-Shareables including Potato Pancakes served with house-made apple sauce and sour cream and Bavarian Pretzel served with house-made beer cheese and creamy mustard dipping sauce;

-Entrees including a Bavarian Platter with potato pancakes, pretzel, grilled bratwurst and knockwurst, served with sauerkraut, beer cheese and house mustard and Oktoberfest Burger – 7 oz prime beef burger topped with bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer cheese, served with French fries and pickles;

-Drink Features including Weihenstephaner – for $15, guests can keep the liter stein (while supplies last) and bring it back through October 16 to receive $10 refills; Sam Adams Octoberfest and Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Ale
