The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 02 2019 @ 06:59 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 02 2019 @ 06:59 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

The Shops at Nanuet Hosts Dog-Friendly Fall Harvest Festival

NANUET, NY [October 1, 2019] – Join The Shops at Nanuet on Saturday, October 19 from 12pm – 4pm for a Fall Harvest Festival filled with fun for the whole family – even dogs are invited to join!Hosted along Fashion Drive and on the property’s newly renovated lawn area, the Fall Harvest Festival will feature a Halloween costume contest for both children and dogs encouraging attendees to dress to impress. A variety of pet-friendly vendors will be available and many of the property’s shops will open their doors to dogs for the day making for a very unique shopping experience.

Costumes will not be the only contest of the day as the event will also include the property’s second annual Chalk Art Competition. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy beautiful works of autumn-themed chalk art as they stroll through the property, which will later be judged and awarded prizes in four categories (child, teen, adult and group).

The event will feature DJ entertainment, complimentary face painting and caricature art. Several food trucks will also be on-site including Bongo’s Fries and Cupcake Carriage.

The scheduled rain date for the Fall Harvest Festival is Sunday, October 20. Anyone interested in registering as a chalk artist should contact [email protected] Please visit here for more details.

About The Shops at Nanuet 
The Shops at Nanuet is a premier destination unlike any other in Rockland County – just minutes away from the Bergen County border. This beautiful open-air center provides visitors with a vibrant and inviting environment with the very best in retail, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment. The Shops at Nanuet is anchored by Regal Cinemas and 24-Hour Fitness and features world-class brands such as Apple, Sephora, J. Crew, Michael Kors, Coach, lululemon, Starbucks, P.F. Chang's, and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. The Shops at Nanuet is located at Exit 14 off the New York State Thruway on Route 59.
  The Shops at Nanuet Hosts Dog-Friendly Fall Harvest Festival
