The Shops at Nanuet Hosts Dog-Friendly Fall Harvest Festival
Costumes will not be the only contest of the day as the event will also include the property’s second annual Chalk Art Competition. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy beautiful works of autumn-themed chalk art as they stroll through the property, which will later be judged and awarded prizes in four categories (child, teen, adult and group).
The event will feature DJ entertainment, complimentary face painting and caricature art. Several food trucks will also be on-site including Bongo’s Fries and Cupcake Carriage.
The scheduled rain date for the Fall Harvest Festival is Sunday, October 20. Anyone interested in registering as a chalk artist should contact [email protected] Please visit here for more details.About The Shops at Nanuet
The Shops at Nanuet is a premier destination unlike any other in Rockland County – just minutes away from the Bergen County border. This beautiful open-air center provides visitors with a vibrant and inviting environment with the very best in retail, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment. The Shops at Nanuet is anchored by Regal Cinemas and 24-Hour Fitness and features world-class brands such as Apple, Sephora, J. Crew, Michael Kors, Coach, lululemon, Starbucks, P.F. Chang's, and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. The Shops at Nanuet is located at Exit 14 off the New York State Thruway on Route 59.
