Leonia Chamber Musicians Society Announces New 2019-2020 Season

Opening Concert Features Works by Mozart With the Spice of Ginastera

(Bergen County, New Jersey; October 1, 2019) -- The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. (LCMS), a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization based in the borough of Leonia, New Jersey, announces the launch of its 2019-2020 season.

The opening concert takes places on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Leonia, located at 181 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, New Jersey. The concert features music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with the spice of Ginastera. The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's members --Theresa Norris, flute; Marsha Heller, oboe and English horn; Roy Lewis, violin; Maggie Speier, viola; and Daryl Goldberg, cello will perform.

Music on the program includes the Duo Op. 13 for Flute and Oboe by one of Argentina’s most important composers, Alberto Ginastera. The Mozart pieces include the Flute Quartet No. 3 in C Major K. 285b and Divertimento in Eb Major for String Trio K. 563, both staples of the chamber music repertoire. A special feature is the rarely performed Adagio for Cor Anglais and String Trio, K580a.

"The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society's concerts offer a refuge, a community gathering to appreciate the beauty and expression of the human soul. The Society's professional musicians nourish the human spirit with beautiful music in an intimate setting," said Ms. Daryl Goldberg, President, Leonia Chamber Musicians Society.

On Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 4 p.m., the Society presents “Harmony in Life”, with music of Amy Beach, Gustav Holst and Bedrich Smetana. The season closes on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 4 p.m., celebrating Ludwig van Beethoven’s birthday with performances of the Quintet in Eb for Piano and Winds Op. 16, and the String Quartet Op. 132 in A minor. Both concerts take place at the Presbyterian Church in Leonia, 181 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, New Jersey.

All tickets are $20 and available for purchase at the door on the day of each performance or online at www.leoniachambermusicians.org. Students under age 18 are admitted free. Refreshments are served after the concert, and the audience is invited to meet and greet the musicians.

Holiday Concert

The Leonia Public Library presents The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society for a third annual Holiday Concert on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. This special concert is free and open to the community. The library is located at 227 Fort Lee Rd. in Leonia, New Jersey, and parking is available in a lot behind the building and on side streets.

Benefit Concert

The LCMS performs in the Si-Yo Music Society Foundation's Classically Leonia™ Benefit Concert for the Leonia High School Music Department. The benefit concert takes place on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Leonia United Methodist Church, 396 Broad Avenue in the borough.

About Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc.

The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, enriches the cultural environment of the community by presenting a series of high quality, affordable, and accessible chamber music concerts. The members of the Leonia Chamber Musicians generate the excitement of a live performance with professional talent: all of them perform in the major concert halls of New York City.

Music for the programs is selected to represent different periods and styles of music. Presentations are given about the music being played, the composers, the musicians and related subjects.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. are welcome and encouraged to continue the tradition of quality concerts at affordable prices. Donations may be made securely on the organization's website, www.leoniachambermusicians.org. Checks may be made to the attention of Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 473, Leonia, New Jersey 07605. To be added to the mailing list, send an e-mail to [email protected]

For more information about the Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc., visit the organization's website, www.leoniachambermusicians.org, or Facebook, www.facebook.com/leoniachambermusic.

Photo Caption: The Leonia Chamber Musicians Society, Inc.

Photo Credit: Roy Lewis

