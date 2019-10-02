Eye Level to hold its 2019 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills in November by

Ridgefield Park, NJ – October 1, 2019

Since 2004, Eye Level has been running its annual Math Competition called the Eye Level Math Olympiad (ELMO) to allow students to showcase their math skills in grades 2 through 9. The event is open to both Eye Level members and non-members. The test is approximately one hour long and is designed to challenge students' math skills in a variety of areas and covers most arithmetic and critical thinking topics.

2018 Eye Level Math Olympiad in Action

In 2018, around 8,600 students from 12 different countries participated in the Eye Level Math Olympiad. This year projections estimate 10,000 participants from 15 countries.

The ELMO spurs interest in mathematics and develops talent through the excitement of friendly competition. Through this event students can also identify their strengths and weaknesses in math as well as see their standing amongst other students in the same grade across the globe. In North America, 8 Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes will be awarded per grade level. Winners will receive a check based on their award level in addition to a trophy and certificate. All participants will go home with an ELMO medal and participation prize.

With registration ending October 15th, there are only 2 weeks left to get in on the action! Registration is available online at myeyelevel.com. Non-member registration fee is $30 and Eye Level members will pay a discounted fee of $20. Tests will be given at designated locations across North America on November 2nd and 3rd.

Practice tests are provided at participating Eye Level learning centers but if you cannot locate a center nearby, you may download the previous years' tests at the registration page of the website for practice. Event results will be posted online at the end of December for all participants.

Go to www.myeyelevel.com to learn more and register today!

ABOUT Eye Level

Eye Level is an international provider of supplemental education services in Math and English with more than 2 million students having experienced its programs. The core education principles of Eye Level promote self-directed learning while building strong academic foundations and increasing motivation to acquire knowledge. The goal of Eye Level is to prepare students to embrace learning as a lifelong project with a focus on mastery

