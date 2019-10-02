Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Honors Lisa Tank, M.D., FACP, CMD as a Distinguished Citizen
“I want to congratulate Dr. Tank on this well-deserved recognition,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “An esteemed physician who motivates team members to serve at the highest level, Dr. Tank is a proven leader in providing transformational, value-based care. She leads by example as a highly-skilled geriatrician and who has brought two career paths together to provide life-enhancing care.”
The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce honored Dr. Tank along with Father Brian Laffler, rector of the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Hackensack, for their contributions to the Hackensack community through their healing missions.
Dr. Tank has led innovative clinical programs across multiple care settings in medical and surgical specialties. Her oversight includes regulatory affairs, medical staff, and clinical programs.
Beyond her role as chief medical officer, Dr. Tank serves as an assistant professor of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, an associate professor of Medicine at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, and associate professor of Medicine at St. George's University School of Medicine. A board-certified geriatrician and former chief of the Division of Geriatrics, she is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Greater New York Hospital Association/United Hospital Fund Clinical Quality Fellowship (GNYHA) fellow, and a certified medical director for nursing homes.
Photo
Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center was recently honored by the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce as a 2019 Distinguished Citizen. From left to right: Lauren Zisa, executive director, Hackensack Chamber of Commerce; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health; Lisa Tank, M.D.; and Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health.
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 35,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked #2 in New Jersey and #59 in the country in U.S. News & World Report’s 2019-20 Best Hospital rankings and is ranked high-performing in the U.S. in colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, COPD, heart failure, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. Out of 4,500 hospitals evaluated, Hackensack is one of only 57 that received a top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 26 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: John Theurer Cancer Center, a consortium member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
