Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Honors Lisa Tank, M.D., FACP, CMD as a Distinguished Citizen

“I want to congratulate Dr. Tank on this well-deserved recognition,” said Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health. “An esteemed physician who motivates team members to serve at the highest level, Dr. Tank is a proven leader in providing transformational, value-based care. She leads by example as a highly-skilled geriatrician and who has brought two career paths together to provide life-enhancing care.”

The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce honored Dr. Tank along with Father Brian Laffler, rector of the Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Hackensack, for their contributions to the Hackensack community through their healing missions.

Dr. Tank has led innovative clinical programs across multiple care settings in medical and surgical specialties. Her oversight includes regulatory affairs, medical staff, and clinical programs.

Beyond her role as chief medical officer, Dr. Tank serves as an assistant professor of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, an associate professor of Medicine at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, and associate professor of Medicine at St. George's University School of Medicine. A board-certified geriatrician and former chief of the Division of Geriatrics, she is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Greater New York Hospital Association/United Hospital Fund Clinical Quality Fellowship (GNYHA) fellow, and a certified medical director for nursing homes.

Lisa Tank, M.D., chief medical officer at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center was recently honored by the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce as a 2019 Distinguished Citizen. From left to right: Lauren Zisa, executive director, Hackensack Chamber of Commerce; Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health; Lisa Tank, M.D.; and Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health.

