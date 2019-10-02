Tedesco Announces Art in the Park 2019 by

Wednesday, October 02 2019 @ 02:44 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The 55th Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show and Concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, N.J. It will be held in Lot 4, area F. (The rain date is Sunday, October 13th).

More than 100 adult visual artists will be featured in this exhibition and sale representing a wide scope of artistic diversity within Bergen County. This juried show is judged in six categories: Acrylics/Oils; Drawings/Prints/Pastels; Mixed Media; Photography (Digital/Traditional); Photography (Digital Manipulation): and Watercolors. Cash prizes include 1st Place/$175; 2nd Place/$150; 3rd Place/$125; Honorable Mention/$100 and Best in Show: $525.

Enjoy an afternoon in Van Saun County Park while viewing the work of some of North Jersey’s finest artists. There will also be three separate art demos taking place: a mono-print demo throughout the day from 11:00am -- 3:30pm by Guttenberg Arts; a watercolor demo by local artist/teacher Tenn Lu from 12:00pm --1:30pm; and a collage demo by The Art Center of Northern New Jersey from 1:30pm -- 2:30pm.

This year we have five organizations displaying group art spotlighting artists with disabilities including: The Arc of Bergen and Passaic Counties; Life Opportunities Unlimited, A Non-Profit Organization; MarbleJam Kids, Inc.; The New Jersey Expanding Capabilities, (NJ ECC); and Spectrum For Living.

Dean Shot and the Solid Senders with Horns will add to the arts atmosphere with genuine jump blues, roots music, rock ‘n roll, and more. Dean Shot is a vocal and guitar stylist who is regarded as one of the East Coast's premiere authentic blues artists. He spent his formative years playing alongside blues legend Hubert Sumlin. Since that mentorship, Dean has gone on to perform for audiences overseas in Spain and France as well as having played countless major blues festivals and venues across the USA. The band is made up of: Dean Shot -- lead vocals and guitar; Vin Mott -- drums; Ian Kenselar -- bass guitar; Matt Schoenbaum -- sax; Michael Weisberger -- sax

For more band info, go to: https://www.deanshotband.com

Van Saun County Park is a wheelchair accessible site, and large print programs will be available. Please contact the Division with five-days notice if any additional accommodations are needed.

For questions pertaining to the Art in the Park Show, call the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at (201) 336-7292; the same number will carry a rain date message after 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the show.

