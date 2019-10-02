Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 02 2019 @ 06:58 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, October 02 2019 @ 06:58 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Tedesco Announces Art in the Park 2019

    Share

The 55th Annual Bergen County Art in the Park Show and Concert is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, N.J.  It will be held in Lot 4, area F.  (The rain date is Sunday, October 13th).

More than 100 adult visual artists will be featured in this exhibition and sale representing a wide scope of artistic diversity within Bergen County.  This juried show is judged in six categories: Acrylics/Oils; Drawings/Prints/Pastels; Mixed Media; Photography (Digital/Traditional); Photography (Digital Manipulation): and Watercolors.  Cash prizes include 1st Place/$175; 2nd Place/$150; 3rd Place/$125; Honorable Mention/$100 and Best in Show: $525.

Enjoy an afternoon in Van Saun County Park while viewing the work of some of North Jersey’s finest artists.  There will also be three separate art demos taking place: a mono-print demo throughout the day from 11:00am -- 3:30pm by Guttenberg Arts; a watercolor demo by local artist/teacher Tenn Lu from 12:00pm --1:30pm; and a collage demo by The Art Center of Northern New Jersey from 1:30pm -- 2:30pm.

This year we have five organizations displaying group art spotlighting artists with disabilities including: The Arc of Bergen and Passaic Counties; Life Opportunities Unlimited, A Non-Profit Organization; MarbleJam Kids, Inc.; The New Jersey Expanding Capabilities, (NJ ECC); and Spectrum For Living.

Dean Shot and the Solid Senders with Horns will add to the arts atmosphere with genuine jump blues, roots music, rock ‘n roll, and more. Dean Shot is a vocal and guitar stylist who is regarded as one of the East Coast's premiere authentic blues artists. He spent his formative years playing alongside blues legend Hubert Sumlin. Since that mentorship, Dean has gone on to perform for audiences overseas in Spain and France as well as having played countless major blues festivals and venues across the USA. The band is made up of: Dean Shot -- lead vocals and guitar; Vin Mott -- drums; Ian Kenselar -- bass guitar; Matt Schoenbaum -- sax; Michael Weisberger -- sax

For more band info, go to: https://www.deanshotband.com

Van Saun County Park is a wheelchair accessible site, and large print programs will be available.  Please contact the Division with five-days notice if any additional accommodations are needed.

For questions pertaining to the Art in the Park Show, call the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at (201) 336-7292; the same number will carry a rain date message after 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the show.

This is a free show sponsored by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs with funds made possible in part by the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Tedesco Announces Art in the Park 2019
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost