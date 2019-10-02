Stolen Vehicle Arrest in Paramus by

Wednesday, October 02 2019 @ 02:46 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of Hysheem A. Walker, 28 yoa, of Newark NJ for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at approximately 2:36 am the Paramus Police Department was advised that the Upper Saddle River Police Department was attempting to stop a 2017 BMW 7 Series, color grey, driving on Route 17 south. The vehicle was occupied by 3 males.

The BMW was reported stolen in Deal, NJ on October 1, 2019. The vehicle had been left with the key fob inside of it. A short time later, Paramus Officer Nicholas Tanelli observed the car and attempted to stop it. The BMW continued onto the Garden State Parkway then onto Route 21 south. At this time, Tanelli was assisted by Paramus Officer Connor Nutland. In the area of Exit 4 on Route 21 the BMW lost control and crashed striking one of the Paramus Police vehicles. There were no injuries. The three suspects fled on foot from the stolen car. One suspect, later identified as Hysheem A. Walker, was chased and apprehended by Officer Tanelli and Officer Nutland. The other suspects were able to escape.

Walker was placed under arrest for possession of the stolen car and was transported to Paramus Police Headquarters were he was booked and processed. He was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Detectives from the Paramus Police Department and the New Jersey State Police Auto Theft Task Force are investigating this case.

Hysheem A. Walker was arrested and charged on October 2, 2019 with:

Possession of a stolen vehicle 2C: 20-7

