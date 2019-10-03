FALL EVENTS HIGHLIGHT LUXURY BERGEN COUNTY LIVING AT ONE PARK CONDOS IN CLIFFSIDE PARK by

Thursday, October 03 2019 @ 02:45 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ, October 3rd, 2019– The gala-infused lifestyle at One Park has been on full display with a series of fall events that illustrate the sophisticated environment that welcomes homeowners to the 204 home luxe condominium building.

DMG Investments, developer of the 14-story Cliffside Park building, has teamed up with Angela Becerra of Realty One Group to host the public events which feature luxury brands, creative arts and highlight the world class amenities, upscale homes and unmatched New York City views found at One Park.

First on the list was a “Havana Night” held on the magnificent rooftop deck where guests were treated to Havana-themed music, cocktails, gourmet food and much more. Participants in the lively dusk event included Lamborghini Paramus, which exhibited luxury autos, and art works from Antonio Mendozza Art. Cardinal Financial was also a sponsor of the event.

One Park also recently participated in A “Night of Disruption.” The one-of-a-kind evening allowed attendees to preview three exclusive properties, including a One Park condominium, as hosts Ralph Dibugnara and Vicky Llerena and a video crew walked through the homes. Also on hand were luxury cars sponsored by Porsche - Town Motors, Lamborghini Paramus and Aston Martin and captured artwork of featured artists, Andrew Andres and Rebecca Russo.

“These events are just a few of many community events hosted at One Park this year,” said Jacky He, CEO of Manhattan-based DMG Investments “They all embody the new pulse that One Park has brought to Cliffside Park, and perfectly showcase its hip and contemporary lifestyle.”

One Park is situated high atop the historic Palisades Cliffs in Bergen County, NJ, overlooking the Hudson River and New York City skyline. Its one-of-a-kind location maximizes the building’s dramatic views, world-class architecture, inspiring amenities and proximity to Manhattan and the vibrant Hudson River waterfront. Designed by Architectura, with interiors curated by boutique design firm, VLDG, One Park boasts a glass curtain wall and private outdoor space for every home.

One Park features a collection of one-to-four-bedroom homes which range from 751 to 2,983 square-feet of elegant living space. The homes are priced from the $475,000 and available for immediate occupancy.

Interior spaces boast expansive kitchens with chef-caliber appliances, the finest fixtures, and breathtaking views. Bedroom suites are calm sanctuaries for rest and relaxation, with floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with light. Spa-inspired master bathrooms are adorned with a freestanding sculpted tub, large open shower, porcelain flooring and richly-toned wall tiles.

More than 25,000 square feet of hotel-inspired indoor and outdoor amenities at One Park include Aquatic Center featuring an indoor 55-foot heated pool with sauna and steam rooms, and adjoining outdoor sun deck; private furnished roof deck including dining terrace with grilling stations, fire pits, intimate seating areas and outdoor movie theater. There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center with private pilates room, squash court, golf simulator, children’s playroom, pet spa and guest suites. The building also offers a 24-hour attended doorman and secure parking garage with a fully-automated Unitronics system. There’s also a resident’s-only shuttle bus.

One Park’s Cliffside Park location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel. The one square-mile Borough of Cliffside Park also enjoys a diverse dining and shopping scene. The main thoroughfare, Anderson Avenue, or “The Avenue” as it is affectionately referred to, is lined with boutique stores and shops, while an eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits are just minutes away in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken.

Three model homes are open at One Park, providing visitors the opportunity to see first-hand its elegant and sophisticated housing styles. For additional information on One Park, and to tour the building and model, please call 201-633-7600 or visit www.OneParkCondosNJ.com. One Park is located at 320 Adolphus Avenue.

About DMG Investments

Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC (“DMG”) was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

Advertisement