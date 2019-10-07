Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, October 07 2019 @ 10:15 PM EDT
Monday, October 07 2019 @ 10:15 PM EDT
"STAY SAFE" SELF DEFENSE WORKSHOP - GRADES 5 THROUGH 8

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Department is excited to offer “Stay Safe” Self-Defense Workshop for 5th through 8th grade students. Join Phil Ross, 8th Degree Black Belt, as he teaches students how to protect themselves using various techniques.  Topics will include mindset, kick, strikes and blocks, defensive tactics and demonstrations, as well as how to use unconventional weapons for defending themselves.

“Stay Safe” Self Defense Workshop:
Grades 5-8
Monday, October 7, 2019
3:30pm to 5:00pm
Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood
$20 per person ($30 for non-residents)
Please wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.

Registration is available online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation". Download the registration form from the Community Center webpage at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter. Call 201-670-5500 x301 with any questions.

