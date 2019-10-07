"STAY SAFE" SELF DEFENSE WORKSHOP - GRADES 5 THROUGH 8 by

“Stay Safe” Self Defense Workshop:

Grades 5-8

Monday, October 7, 2019

3:30pm to 5:00pm

Anne Zusy Youth Lounge, Community Center, 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

$20 per person ($30 for non-residents)

Please wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.

Registration is available online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person or by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation". Download the registration form from the Community Center webpage at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter. Call 201-670-5500 x301 with any questions.

